Bafana Bafana must beat Kenya in Nairobi to return to the top of 2027 AFCON Group D after Guinea leapfrogged them. Coach Pitso Mosimane warns Kenya are not underdogs as heavy rain disrupts preparations.

Bafana Bafana face Kenya in a crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 18:00.

South Africa need a victory to return to the top of the group after Guinea leapfrogged them. Guinea moved to the top of Group D with nine points after beating Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo on Monday. That left them two points ahead of second-placed Bafana Bafana. South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in Orlando on Friday.

Also read Bafana Bafana face Kenya in Nairobi in heavy rain with top spot in Group D at stake

Guinea Hold Two-Point Lead Over Bafana Bafana

Guinea now hold a two-point lead over South Africa. Kenya have already qualified automatically for AFCON 2027 as co-hosts with Tanzania and Uganda. Bafana must therefore finish ahead of Guinea to secure qualification. It is a must win for Bafana Bafana if they are to return to the top of the group.

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane believes Kenya should not be underestimated. He said South Africa must respect Kenya's quality rather than rely on past results or reputations. Mosimane also outlined his plan for the match, saying South Africa should focus on points rather than style when they face Kenya in Nairobi after Friday's 2-2 draw. Mosimane dismissed suggestions that his reputation as one of Africa's leading coaches should influence expectations surrounding the match.

Mosimane Dismisses Arrogance About Reputation

He said South Africa is playing Kenya and the national team playing against each other is bigger than me. He added there have been a lot of coaches in the continent who have done exceptionally well, maybe better than me. He said you do not put yourself ahead of the game, it is the most arrogant thing you can do. The game does not care who you play against.

He pointed to the World Cup, where Carlo Ancelotti, who has so many Champions League titles, had Brazil. He also said if you are not playing at home, it is different. They are not underdogs, they are a good team. Kenya coach Benni McCarthy believes home conditions and a more aggressive approach can help the Harambee Stars challenge South Africa.

McCarthy outlined plans to dismantle Bafana in harsh Kenya conditions. Heavy Nairobi rains have given Mosimane an unexpected Bafana headache. Heavy rain and cold conditions have disrupted Bafana Bafana's preparations in Nairobi. Mosimane also said one player is battling illness ahead of Tuesday's AFCON 2027 qualifier.

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Dithejane Challenges Bafana To Be Clinical In Front Of Goal

Puso Dithejane identified Bafana's biggest priority ahead of the Kenya rematch. Dithejane challenged Bafana Bafana to turn their chances into goals as they chase a crucial victory over Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday. Bafana will need to be clinical in front of goal if they are to take all three points. The match is the return leg of the Group D AFCON qualifier between the Harambee Stars of Kenya and Bafana Bafana in Nairobi.

IOL is providing coverage of the return leg. Bafana Bafana players geared up to face Kenya in the return leg live at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. The team will be looking to avenge the 2-2 draw and secure a vital win.