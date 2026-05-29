Bafana Bafana Draw 0-0 with Nicaragua in 2026 World Cup Send-Off Match

South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana, drew 0-0 with Nicaragua in a 2026 World Cup send-off match at Orlando Stadium on Friday night. The match was a disappointing one for the South African attackers, who failed to find their way past a modest Nicaragua side. The draw has left Bafana with questions about their finishing, an area that coach Hugo Broos will have to focus on during their preparations for the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana could only fire blanks in a disappointing 0-0 draw with central American minnows Nicaragua during their 2026 World Cup send-off match at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

A passionate crowd that braved the chilly Johannesburg weather was left disappointed as South African attackers failed to find their way past a modest Nicaragua, who sit in position 131 on the Fifa rankings. Though they enjoyed the majority of possession, Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his technical team will be worried they could not turn their dominance into goals to boost the morale of the players ahead of the global showpiece next month.

Bafana were expected to seriously put this youthful Nicaraguan side - with an average age of 22-23, and the youngest member of their squad only 16 years old - to the sword. Now Bafana leave for Mexico on Sunday with questions about their finishing, an area Broos will have to focus on during their preparations at their base in Pachuca, Mexico.

When they arrive, their minds will surely be occupied by far tougher opposition in co-hosts Mexico, whom they face in the opening match on June 11 at the imposing Azteca Stadium. And it won't get any easier, when they have to turn their attention to their second match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium, in the US, and finally wrap up their group stage against Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Broos gambled slightly, and gave rare starting opportunities to Ricardo Goss, Olwethu Makhanya, Thabang Matuludi, Samukele Kabini, Thalente Mbatha, Themba Zwane and Kamogelo Sebelebele. An interesting ploy saw a central defensive partnership of Makhanya and Ime Okon, with Matuludi and Kabini on the wings. Returning veteran midfielder Zwane was installed as the playmaker, a role earmarked for the exciting Relebohile Mofokeng in the future, with Lyle Foster as the lone striker.

South Africa could have proved their dominance with an opening goal after 17 minutes, but Zwane's poor anticipation saw him completely miss the ball from close range after a cross from Sebelebele. Bafana wasted another opportunity to break the deadlock just before halftime when Foster hit the upright from the penalty spot with Nicaragua goalkeeper Samuel Pineda diving the wrong way. The penalty was earned after Nicaraguan defender Enrique Espinoza brought down Sebelebele in the box.

Foster's miss was met with boos from Bafana supporters on the stands. As expected, Broos made wholesale changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Sipho Chaine, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng and Thapelo Maseko for Goss, Tshepang Moremi, Sebelebele, Zwane and Foster. Mofokeng slotted into the number 10 role, with Rayners the lone striker up front and Appollis and Maseko on each flank.

With fresher legs on the field, Bafana increased their tempo, but they could still not find their way past visiting goalkeeper Pineda. Makhanya made his national debut from the start, while Bradley Cross played his first match for the senior national team as a second half substitute





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