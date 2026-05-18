South Africa's Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has been excluded from the country's squad for FIFA World Cup 2026. Filip, Ngezana's coach, confirmed the news ahead of FCSB's match against Hermannstadt on Monday evening.

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has reportedly been excluded from South Africa's squad for FIFA World Cup 2026. Filip, the defender's coach, confirmed the news ahead of FCSB's match against Hermannstadt on Monday evening.

Ngezana was not called up to the World Cup, and Filip expressed his disappointment, stating that Ngezana had to respect his club due to the club's influence on his national team selection. Ngezana had a difficult campaign with FCSB, ending the season without silverware and dealing with injuries. His injury troubles and late comeback may have contributed to his exclusion from the World Cup squad





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Bafana Bafana Siyabonga Ngezana FIFA World Cup 2026 Exclusion Coach Filip Injury Troubles Silverware Return To Action World Cup Selection

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