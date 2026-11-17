Relebohile Mofokeng scores twice as South Africa beats Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi to reclaim top spot in Afcon Group D.

Bafana Bafana secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Kenya in their African Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. The win allows South Africa to reclaim the top position in Group D of the qualification tournament for next year's continental event.

Mofokeng Scores Twice to Lead Bafana Bafana

Relebohile Mofokeng was the standout performer for South Africa, scoring a brace that proved decisive in the contest. His first goal came in the 68th minute following a clever assist from debutant Siyanda Ndlovu. Ndlovu used his speed to drive into the box and attempted to square the ball for Lyle Foster, but Kenya failed to clear their lines effectively. Mofokeng reacted swiftly to the error, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

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Mofokeng completed his personal double eighteen minutes later with a composed finish that extended South Africa's lead. The second goal effectively sealed the result, although Kenya managed to pull one back late in the game through Mohammed Bajaber. Bajaber's goal was the result of a slight touch from a Ryan Ogam free-kick in the 89th minute, providing a brief scare for the visitors before the final whistle.

Pitso Mosimane Tactical Shifts Impact Match

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane made strategic adjustments during the match, introducing two changes to the starting lineup three minutes after the hour mark. Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners were replaced by Siyanda Ndlovu and Lyle Foster. This substitution proved vital, as Ndlovu immediately influenced the game by utilizing his speed and skill to make dangerous entries into the penalty area.

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These changes addressed issues from the team's previous match against Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena, where they conceded a late equalizer. Earlier in the squad rotation, Thalente Mbatha replaced Tshepang Moremi to form a three-man midfield alongside Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole. Samukelo Kabini also entered the starting XI, replacing Aubrey Modiba from the previous fixture. Mosimane also brought on Mbekezeli Mbokazi for Oswin Appollis shortly after Mofokeng's second goal in an attempt to close out the game.

Kenya Apply Physical Pressure Under McCarthy

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy made four changes to his squad for this encounter. The Harambee Stars started aggressively, using their physical stature to muscle Bafana Bafana players off the ball. Early in the first half, the Kenyan side applied significant pressure, forcing Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida to protect South African players by awarding several free-kicks.

Kenya's goalkeeper Byrne Omondi was instrumental in keeping the score level during the first forty-five minutes. He produced great stops to deny key opportunities for Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng. Despite Bafana Bafana trying to play long balls, which often benefited Kenya's tall and physical defense, South Africa created the better chances. Mbatha unleashed a ferocious shot that Omondi saved neatly to force a corner kick, showcasing the Kenyan keeper's resilience.

Bafana Bafana Reclaim Top Spot in Group D

The victory ensures Bafana Bafana sits at the top of Group D in the Afcon qualifiers. The win corrects the team's form after the recent draw and demonstrates their ability to overcome physical challenges on the road. With Mofokeng in scoring form and new midfield additions providing energy, South Africa has strengthened its position for continental qualification.

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The late goal by Kenya highlighted that the match remained competitive until the end. However, Bafana Bafana's superior second-half performance and tactical superiority allowed them to control the tempo and secure the three points. This result reinforces their standing as one of the top contenders in their qualification group.