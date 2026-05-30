Bafana Bafana Coach Slams Nicaragua for Negative Football

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expressed his disappointment at Nicaragua's approach during their friendly match at Orlando Amstel Stadium in Soweto. Despite missing a late penalty, Broos praised the performance of his team, particularly new players who were given a chance to shine.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos slammed Nicaragua for playing negative football during their friendly match at Orlando Amstel Stadium in Soweto. The Central American nation held the South Africa n team to a draw, with Broos expressing his disappointment at their approach.

Despite missing a late penalty, Broos praised the performance of his team, particularly new players who were given a chance to shine. The match was Bafana's last friendly on home soil before they depart for the 2026 World Cup in North America on Sunday. The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, starts on June 11 and runs to July 19, with Bafana playing Mexico in the opener.

Broos also criticized Nicaragua for faking injuries to kill time, saying it was like they were playing the final of the World Cup. The Bafana coach expressed his hope for a good opponent that tries to play football, which was not the case in this match. The team will face Jamaica in Mexico on June 5 in their last preparatory fixture before taking on Mexico in the opener in Mexico City.

Broos was happy about the performance of his team, particularly new players who were given a chance to shine. He praised players like Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Maseko, and others for their good games, saying they deserve to be with the team. The team will now focus on their World Cup preparations, with a tough schedule ahead of them.

They will face Czechia and South Korea in their Group A matches, with the first match against Mexico already scheduled for June 11. The team's performance in the World Cup will be crucial, and Broos will be hoping that they can make a positive impact. The match against Nicaragua was a test of the team's patience and ability to find spaces and opportunities in the game.

Despite the negative approach of the opponent, Bafana was able to create some chances in the second half. Broos suggested that Nicaragua's approach would have changed if they had scored that penalty in the 46th minute. The Bafana coach also praised the new players who were given a chance to shine, saying they showed they deserve to be with the team.

The team's performance in the World Cup will be crucial, and Broos will be hoping that they can make a positive impact. The match against Nicaragua was a test of the team's patience and ability to find spaces and opportunities in the game. Despite the negative approach of the opponent, Bafana was able to create some chances in the second half. Broos suggested that Nicaragua's approach would have changed if they had scored that penalty in the 46th minute.

The Bafana coach also praised the new players who were given a chance to shine, saying they showed they deserve to be with the team





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