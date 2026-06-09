Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Faces Selection Headaches Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to pick players who demonstrate the right mentality ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game against Mexico. The team's selection process has been influenced by the coach's emphasis on finding the right combinations and players with the right mentality.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to pick players who demonstrate the right mentality ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game against Mexico .

The team's selection process has been influenced by the coach's emphasis on finding the right combinations and players with the right mentality. This approach is evident in the team's preparation matches, where Broos has been experimenting with different formations and player combinations to find the perfect balance. The coach's decision-making process has been guided by the need to select players who can work together effectively on the pitch, rather than relying on individual reputation or form.

In the midfield, Broos is faced with the task of selecting a central defensive midfielder to partner Teboho Mokoena. The coach has a number of options to choose from, including Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole, and Thalente Mbatha. Broos may opt to go with Mokoena and Adams, who have played well together during the season, including in the Champions League final second leg in Morocco.

The coach's selection problems do not end with balancing the midfield, as he must also decide on a playmaker to start alongside Relebohile Mofokeng. Themba Zwane, a 36-year-old veteran, has been a key player for the team in the past, but has struggled to find form after returning from injury. Broos is a huge fan of Zwane, but the coach's decision will ultimately depend on the player's current form and ability to handle the physical stakes at international level.

Up front, Broos prefers Lyle Foster, but there are options with Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa. Rayners is back with the national team after a good scoring season with Mamelodi Sundowns, while Makgopa has responded to the challenge whenever called on for Bafana. The coach's emphasis on finding the right mentality and combinations has been evident in his selection process, and it remains to be seen which players will make the cut for the World Cup opener against Mexico.





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Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos 2026 World Cup Mexico Teboho Mokoena Jayden Adams Sphephelo Sithole Thalente Mbatha Themba Zwane Lyle Foster Iqraam Rayners Evidence Makgopa

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