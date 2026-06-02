Bafana Bafana Coach Downplays Visa Delay, Highlights Jamaica Friendly Ahead of World Cup Opener

South Africa's national team coach Hugo Broos addresses the minor departure delay and stresses the importance of the upcoming friendly against Jamaica as final preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has emphasized that the team has moved past the recent visa issues that caused a one-day delay in their departure to Mexico.

Speaking ahead of their final warm-up friendly against Jamaica, Broos clarified that the postponement from Sunday to Monday is not significant regarding acclimatization to the high altitude in Pachuca, where the match will be played. He noted that a delay of two or three days would have been problematic, but a single day is manageable.

The South African national team is based in Pachuca, which sits at 2,432 meters above sea level, compared to Johannesburg's 1,753 meters, making altitude adaptation a key focus. The friendly against Jamaica, scheduled for Friday, is crucial for Bafana as it serves as their last test before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against host nation Mexico on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Broos expressed satisfaction with the choice of opponent, highlighting that Jamaica, though ranked 74th in the world-14 places below South Africa-will provide a meaningful challenge. He referenced the previous friendly against Nicaragua, noting the gap between that match and the tournament opener was too long, making the Jamaica game essential for fine-tuning tactics and squad readiness. Regarding team fitness, Broos gave an update on left-back Aubrey Modiba, who was named in the final squad despite a persistent hamstring injury.

The coach stated that Modiba is nearing full training participation but may sit out the Jamaica match to avoid unnecessary risk. Jamaica, meanwhile, arrives after failing to qualify for the World Cup, having lost their playoff final to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in March.

This context adds another layer to the preparatory value of the fixture for South Africa, as they look to build momentum ahead of a high-stakes tournament opener against Mexico, one of the three co-host nations alongside the United States and Canada. The World Cup will run from June 14 to July 19, 2026, across the three countries





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Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Jamaica Friendly 2026 FIFA World Cup Mexico Opener

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