Bafana Bafana coach confident in Lyle Foster's scoring boots before World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is optimistic that striker Lyle Foster will regain his scoring touch before the FIFA World Cup. Foster's slump in confidence and lack of playing time at Burnley have affected his form, but Broos believes they have sufficient time to restore his confidence and physical condition.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident that striker Lyle Foster will find his scoring boots before the FIFA World Cup kicks off. Foster returned to the Bafana line-up on Friday, starting in their final preparation match against Nicaragua on home soil.

However, he was ineffective during the game and missed a penalty late in the first half, contributing to Bafana's disappointing goalless draw. Broos withdrew Foster at half-time and replaced him with Iqraam Rayners, describing it as a technical substitution rather than a tactical one. Broos believes that Foster needs confidence and better physical condition to return to his best form.

Foster's slump in confidence stems from his lack of playing time under interim coach Mike Jackson at Burnley since their relegation to the English Championship. Supporters booed Foster after his penalty miss, but Broos downplayed the incident, stating that fans react emotionally and not based on personal dislike. Broos expressed confidence that his squad will be firing on all cylinders at the World Cup, with ample time to prepare and work on restoring efficiency in the next 10 days.

He believes that South Africa doesn't have a true goalscorer at the moment but has proven in the past that they can solve that





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Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Lyle Foster FIFA World Cup Confidence Slump In Confidence Lack Of Playing Time Burnley Scott Parker English Championship Interim Coach Mike Jackson Technical Substitution Tactical One Penalty Miss Booing Confidence From Side Better Physical Condition Quickly Ten Days Players That Can Score Goals Ikraam Rayners Evidence Makgopa Moremi

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