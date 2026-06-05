Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams on leading his team out at the 2026 World Cup

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is set to lead his team out at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, a moment he describes as the 'cherry on the top' of his career.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is set to lead his team out at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico , a moment he describes as the 'cherry on the top' of his career.

The South Africans return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting it in 2010, 16 years ago, and first time as qualifiers since 2002, 24 years ago. Williams was a Ballon D'Or Yashin Trophy nominee in 2024 and is now a Caf Champions League winner with Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite being the lowest-ranked and least experienced team in Group A, Williams insists that everyone starts on an equal footing.

The team will face hosts Mexico, Czech Republic, and South Korea in their group stage matches. Williams believes that the team has a huge opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage and to show they deserve to be at the highest level.

However, he acknowledges that it won't be easy, as they haven't been at the highest level at the World Cup for a very long time. The team's first match is against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11, and Williams is excited to lead the team out at the iconic stadium. He describes the experience as 'what dreams are made of' and says that it's giving him shivers to think about it.

The team will travel to Atlanta, Georgia for their second match against Czech Republic on June 18, and then back to Mexico for their third fixture against South Korea on June 24. Williams is confident that the team can adjust quickly and reach their level, but acknowledges that it will be a tough challenge. The World Cup is a huge opportunity for the team to showcase their talent and to make a name for themselves on the global stage





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