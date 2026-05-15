Bafana Bafana and Rele Mofokeng's Pivotal Roles in the 2026 World Cup

Mbekezeli Mbokazi will be a key pillar in Bafana's defence during the World Cup. South Africa kicks off its campaign against Mexico on 11 June at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca in the tournament's opening clash. Their other Group A opponents are South Korea and Czechia. Meanwhile, 21-year-old winger-cum playmaker Rele Mofokeng is expected to play a pivotal role in the Americas for Hugo Broos' side. There's not a day that goes by that publications aren't speculating as to where he might be playing his club football next season. If he shines in the Americas during the 2026 World Cup, there could be some big-name suitors. Mofokeng has been hired! Freelance writing positions available. Boity Thulo's R4 million home was given the Top Billing treatment despite reports she has defaulted on a home loan... Asenathi Ntlabakanye is the latest Springbok to be given a lengthy doping ban after testing positive for an illegal substance... Today's Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R400 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play! Kaizer Chiefs' squad rebuild will be continuing into the 2026/27 season, and central midfield will be a key area for success.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi will be a key pillar in Bafana's defence during the World Cup . South Africa kicks off its campaign against Mexico on 11 June at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca in the tournament's opening clash.

Their other Group A opponents are South Korea and Czechia. Meanwhile, 21-year-old winger-cum playmaker Rele Mofokeng is expected to play a pivotal role in the Americas for Hugo Broos' side. There's not a day that goes by that publications aren't speculating as to where he might be playing his club football next season. If he shines in the Americas during the 2026 World Cup, there could be some big-name suitors.

Mofokeng has been hired! Freelance writing positions available. Boity Thulo's R4 million home was given the Top Billing treatment despite reports she has defaulted on a home loan... Asenathi Ntlabakanye is the latest Springbok to be given a lengthy doping ban after testing positive for an illegal substance...

Today's Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R400 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play! Kaizer Chiefs' squad rebuild will be continuing into the 2026/27 season, and central midfield will be a key area for success





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Bafana Bafana World Cup Mbokazi Mofokeng Rele Mofokeng Hugo Broos Estadio Azteca Mexico South Korea Czechia 2026 World Cup Freelance Writing Positions Available Boity Thulo Asenathi Ntlabakanye Daily Lotto Jackpot Kaizer Chiefs' Squad Rebuild

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