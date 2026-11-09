Mosimane Names Bafana Squad for Kenya Afcon Qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his final squad to face Kenya in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the first match at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 6pm and the return leg in Nairobi next Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his final squad to face Kenya in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month. The announcement comes after Mosimane started his tenure at Bafana Bafana with three successive victories.

Bafana Bafana Squad Announced For Kenya Clash

He is now looking to extend that winning streak as he squares off against Benni McCarthy's Kenya. Bafana will look to win both matches when they host the Harambee Stars at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 6pm before travelling to Nairobi for the return leg next Tuesday. Bafana defeated Guinea and Eritrea in the Afcon qualifiers in late September before beating Egypt in an international friendly at the beginning of October.

Also read Mosimane's Tactical Display Sets Stage for Crucial Bafana Bafana vs Kenya Clash

Kenya have already secured their place at the 2027 edition as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania and are using these matches to prepare for the tournament. I hope it remains like that, Mosimane said of his perfect start, and insisted he is still under pressure despite it. If you do not want pressure, do not coach Bafana. In fact, do not coach any team, he said.

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Is the coach at Chippa under pressure? Who is not under pressure, and who is in their comfort zone? I have seen the coach of Pirates celebrating the derby. I feel how difficult the emotions and the build-up of this thing are.

Mosimane Dismisses Kenya Advantage Claim

We are all under pressure. The minute you are not under pressure, you are in your comfort zone, and when you are not under pressure, you must know that you are in the wrong space. Mosimane dismissed the notion that Kenya will have a significant advantage because of McCarthy's familiarity with Bafana. I guess everybody knows how Barcelona plays, right, he said.

Everybody knows how Arsenal is playing, right? Everybody sees Bayern Munich. Everyone has got analysts, four analysts, people have got that, so they do not know how they play? Everybody knows how you play.

Just because I know how Benni plays does not mean I have an advantage now. No, it just gives me a little bit of data and understanding of seeing patterns and what is most likely to come. What if he has changed the plan? Everybody knows how Pirates play until you get into Orlando, right?

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Pressure Remains High For Mosimane

It is the way it is in football. Mosimane referenced the pressure on other coaches, including Brandon Truter at Chippa and Abdeslam Ouaddou of Orlando Pirates, to underline his point that nobody in the game is free from scrutiny. He also noted that the build-up to matches such as the derby brings intense emotions, and that every coach operates under similar conditions regardless of results.

The Bafana coach made clear that his perfect record since taking charge has not eased the demands on him, and that any suggestion otherwise misunderstands the nature of top-level football. Bafana will hope to carry their recent form into the clash with Kenya, having beaten Guinea and Eritrea in qualifiers before the friendly win over Egypt.

Kenya, already qualified as co-hosts for 2027, will use the two matches to fine-tune their preparations for the tournament they will stage with Uganda and Tanzania. The first leg takes place at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 6pm, with the return fixture in Nairobi next Tuesday.