Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected to trim his preliminary squad to 26 players for the upcoming 2010 Fifa World Cup, with Brooklyn Poggenpoel being one notable surprise inclusion. The coach's selection decisions have sparked mixed reactions and prompted arguments over bias. Former midfielder Thanduyise Khuboni insists that supporters should only focus on supporting the coach and the team, who represent the entire nation. The coach and team work together, placing great importance on creating scoring opportunities and maintaining defensive discipline. Khuboni also emphasized the significance of unity among the squad and their unity in challenge. The coach and team will face an uncertain outlook of their group stage opponents, and Khuboni called for a never-say-die attitude on the pitch.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to release his squad for the 2010 Fifa World Cup, with Premier Soccer Talk reporting that Brooklyn Poggenpoel will make the cut despite being an unlikely inclusion.

Supporters have expressed mixed sentiments regarding the coach's selection decisions, with some accusing him of bias while others believing he has made the right choice by sticking with his tried-and-tested players. Despite the uncertain outlook of their group stage opponents, Thanduyise Khuboni has called for unity and hard work among the squad, emphasizing the importance of scoring goals and maintaining defensive discipline.

The former midfielder also stated that if Bafana are to reach the next round, they must work together as a unit, focusing on creating scoring opportunities while remaining solid at the back





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Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos '10 World Cup Squad Brooklyn Poggenpoel's Inclusion Selection Bias Thanduyise Khuboni's Essay

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