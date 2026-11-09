Backspace CEO Advocates Human Uptime Over Technical Metrics To Close Digital Divide

Backspace challenges the telecom industry to replace 99.9% uptime metrics with human impact measures, ensuring affordable connectivity for informal settlements and resilient teams.

Backspace has publicly challenged the South Africa n telecommunications industry to abandon its obsession with technical service-level agreements in favor of a new paradigm defined as human uptime. The company argues that current industry standards, which prioritize network availability percentages and speed metrics, fail to address the reality of millions of citizens who remain disconnected or priced out of essential digital services.

Redefining Connectivity Metrics

Backspace contends that standard industry benchmarks, such as 99.9% uptime and speeds exceeding 100 Mbit/s, hold no practical value for a child in an informal settlement lacking fibre access or a factory worker struggling with expensive cellular data that depletes prematurely. The company emphasizes that the sector has historically competed for the same affluent market segment while ignoring the majority of the population who are either excluded by cost or completely locked out of the digital economy. This disconnect between key performance indicators and lived reality drives their campaign for a fundamental shift in how success is measured.

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Hiring For Attitude And Resilience

Backspace highlights that internal corporate culture suffers from similar misalignments, where the IT industry faces severe skills shortages and engages in desperate talent poaching at premium rates. The company warns that hiring based solely on impressive CVs and technical records often results in employees who lack the grit and adaptability required to operate in challenging lower-market conditions. They argue that technicians who cannot collaborate effectively or maintain a positive attitude when facing theft, load shedding, or economic shocks ultimately dissipate company culture and hinder operational success.

Reverse Billing And APN Technology

To demonstrate a viable alternative, Backspace points to its reverse billing model, which allows apps, websites, and payment devices to be accessed at no direct cost to the end user. This approach utilizes Access Point Name (APN) technology to lock the SIM card, preventing removal or misuse while ensuring the device can still reach necessary applications without financial burden to the consumer. The supplier of the content or service is then back-billed, creating a sustainable model that makes data akin to toll-free communication for underserved communities.

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Internal Training And Leadership

Backspace applies the same human-centric logic internally by prioritizing attitude during hiring and investing heavily in the development of staff who demonstrate commitment to their purpose. The company advocates for bringing in external coaches to inject new energy, implementing comprehensive internal training programs, and maintaining an open-door policy to ensure all staff members feel their voices are heard. These strategies are designed to foster creativity, drive innovation, and build high-tenure teams that can thrive despite imperfect operating conditions.

Pandemic Success And Future Outlook

Backspace cites its growth during the pandemic as proof that this methodology yields tangible results, scaling from humble voice-only origins to generating R18 million in monthly revenue by shipping SIM phones to the informal sector. The company asserts that focusing on human metrics enables businesses to turn difficult circumstances into significant opportunities, concluding that South Africa's connectivity future depends on people rather than just percentages. They urge organizations to adopt this shift if they wish to genuinely close the digital divide and deliver meaningful impact to those who need it most.