A BackaBuddy fundraiser for Sizwe Doncabe, a man mauled by pit bulls in Westville, has raised R48,450. The campaign supports his medical recovery after the November 18 attack on Koningkramer Road.

Sizwe Doncabe is currently recovering in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after sustaining severe injuries from a dog attack in Westville. A fundraising campaign organized by Kyle van Reenen through BackaBuddy has successfully collected R48,450 to assist with Doncabe's extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation needs. The funds are designated to cover costs associated with his life-threatening injuries and the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

Medical Recovery and Financial Support

Sizwe Doncabe faces a prolonged healing process that includes plastic surgery, physical rehabilitation, and ongoing medical care following the incident. The attack occurred on November 18, prompting an urgent response from emergency services who stabilized him at the scene before transporting him to the hospital. Because Doncabe earns a living by searching through refuse for items to sell, his current hospitalization means he cannot work, making the financial support critical for meeting his daily needs.

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Conflicting Accounts of the Incident

The circumstances surrounding the attack have generated differing narratives from the parties involved. The dog owner stated that she was disposing of rubbish bags when Doncabe approached her property, claiming she alerted her dogs to his presence after he followed her inside. She alleged that Doncabe became frightened by the dogs and attempted to use her as a shield, which triggered the assault. According to her account, the incident escalated once he entered her property despite her warnings.

Conversely, Sizwe Doncabe provided a different version of events to Kyle van Reenen. Doncabe claimed he was across the road sorting through refuse when he saw the homeowner bring out trash. He stated that he crossed over to inspect the bags while the gate was still open and was attacked by the dogs before he could reach the rubbish. This account highlights the dispute over who initiated contact and whether the dogs were provoked.

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Police Investigation and Legal Status

Westville SAPS has officially opened a case relating to an animal causing injury to investigate the incident thoroughly. The campaign organizers emphasized that the fundraising drive is not intended to determine blame or resolve the conflicting accounts of the attack. At the time of the report, no case had been confirmed against Sizwe Doncabe, and the focus remains strictly on providing humanitarian aid for his survival and recovery.

Footage of the altercation, recorded by a motorist's dashcam, circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention to the severity of the wounds. Emergency responders, including ALS Paramedics and security teams, were on the scene shortly after 7am on Koningkramer Road. The widespread visibility of the event has likely contributed to the community's response to the fundraising effort.

Family Contact and Next Steps

Sizwe Doncabe is currently hoping to establish contact with his uncles, Gcinokwakhe Mbhele and Mjabu Mbhele. Authorities are urging anyone who knows these individuals to reach out to Westville SAPS to request that they be informed about Doncabe's condition and his current hospitalization. This step is crucial for reuniting him with his family during this vulnerable period.

While the exact total cost of Doncabe's treatment and recovery cannot yet be determined, every cent raised through BackaBuddy is directed toward his care and essential day-to-day expenses. The campaign continues to seek donations and shares to ensure the funds reach those in need. The community's response underscores the urgent necessity of supporting a victim who is unable to earn income while facing critical health challenges.