Baby Saver Boxes in South Africa: A Landmark Case and Legal Debate

The case before the Pretoria high court involves the Baby Savers organization, which operates baby saver boxes. The department of social development wants to outlaw these boxes, arguing they encourage abandonment. However, legal groups and experts argue that these boxes are a safe practice and should be legalized as a dignified alternative to unsafe options. The case challenges the Children's Act to distinguish between unsafe abandonment and safe relinquishment, seeking relief in the form of legislation that excludes the providers of baby saver boxes from accomplice liability.

The Door of Hope's baby saver box, a facility where mothers can safely relinquish their babies, has become part of a court action. The organization operates baby saver boxes , which are metal compartments built into walls where women can anonymously leave babies knowing they will be rescued and cared for.

The department of social development wants to outlaw these boxes, arguing they encourage abandonment and that those operating them should be treated as accessories to the crime. However, legal groups and experts argue that these boxes are a safe practice and should be legalized as a dignified alternative to unsafe options.

The case challenges the Children's Act to distinguish between unsafe abandonment and safe relinquishment, seeking relief in the form of legislation that excludes the providers of baby saver boxes from accomplice liability





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South Africa Pretoria High Court Baby Saver Boxes Safe Baby Relinquishment Safe Alternatives To Abandonment Legalization Of Baby Saver Boxes Children's Act Gendered Crisis Trauma And Desperation Of Mothers Safe And Dignified Alternatives To Abandonment

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