AVeS Cyber Security Brings Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection to ITWeb Security Summit

AVeS Cyber Security brings Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection to the spotlight at ITWeb Security Summit as a Silver Sponsor. The company highlights how its Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection helps qualifying managed services clients move from reactive cyber security to a more accountable, managed cyber risk model.

AVeS Cyber Security brings Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection to the spotlight at ITWeb Security Summit as a Silver Sponsor. The company highlights how its Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection helps qualifying managed services clients move from reactive cyber security to a more accountable, managed cyber risk model.

Cyber security has become a board-level business issue, but many organisations are still left carrying the full operational and financial impact when cyber incidents occur. AVeS Cyber Security takes accountability for cyber risk, from detection to response, by helping clients move away from fragmented security implementation towards a fully managed cyber risk framework.

The warranty includes data breach protection of up to R5 million, cyber extortion protection of up to R2.5 million and IoT event protection of up to R1 million. AVeS Cyber Security's Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection provides qualifying managed services clients with financial and services support in the event of qualifying cyber incidents.

The company's presence at ITWeb Security Summit will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage with the team on how a managed, warranty-backed cyber risk model can help reduce exposure, improve response readiness and support business continuity. AVeS Cyber Security is an IT governance and architectural services consultancy that helps businesses create a safer digital world.

With more than 27 years of experience, over 500 clients and more than 50 strategic partners, AVeS delivers integrated cyber security, IT governance, IT infrastructure, managed services and people enablement solutions to organisations across Africa and the Middle East





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