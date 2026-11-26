An AvePoint webinar identifies data quality, security, and resilience as the critical pillars for transforming AI experimentation into measurable business value without compromising governance.

AvePoint recently hosted a webinar addressing the critical gap between artificial intelligence experimentation and measurable business productivity. The discussion highlighted that while organizations rapidly invest in AI tools, many struggle to turn these technologies into tangible operational improvements. The core challenge involves balancing the speed of innovation with the necessity of strict data security, robust governance frameworks, and system resilience.

Many enterprises are currently deploying AI copilots and sophisticated applications, yet they face a fundamental question regarding the actual business value generated by these initiatives. The webinar emphasized that moving from boardroom ambition to everyday business reality requires moving beyond simple technological capabilities. Instead, organizations must establish the foundational controls necessary to deploy these systems confidently at scale.

Also read Travelstart takes Black Friday to the streets with a three-metre suitcase rolling through Cape Town

Foundations of AI Confidence and Control

Marimuthu, a key speaker at the AvePoint webinar, described an AI confidence paradox where organizations believe their controls are adequate despite experiencing unauthorized access incidents. He argued that the difference between a simple experiment and an enterprise-grade productivity program rests on three interconnected foundations: data quality, data security, and data resilience. These pillars shift the conversation from theoretical possibility to operational confidence.

The first foundation involves ensuring AI systems draw on accurate, relevant, and current information, which is often hindered by redundant or obsolete data. Giving AI access to vast volumes of outdated information does not automatically improve utility, as it can lead to faster but unreliable decision-making. Therefore, data quality is the prerequisite for any meaningful AI integration.

Advertisement

Governance Through Shared Responsibility

Effective governance depends on shared responsibility and accountability rather than placing the entire burden on central administration or risk compliance teams. Marimuthu stated that success relies on making it easy for end-users to take control of their own data security within existing workflows. This approach allows employees to identify risky documents and review access permissions without treating governance as an administrative obstacle.

As organizations expand AI access across departments and external partnerships, controls must reflect different types of information and risk levels. A single approach cannot address every situation, so governance must be embedded into how work happens rather than added as a separate layer. This strategy ensures that business teams can move quickly while technology functions protect the organization from exposure.

Rise of Autonomous AI Agents

The conversation shifted to the development of AI agents that perform tasks rather than merely answering questions, which introduces new governance challenges. These agents can interact with other systems, access information, and execute activities on behalf of users, often created by employees without specialist coding skills. This transition from recommending actions to executing them requires organizations to have visibility into who created agents and what information they access.

Organizations must monitor the relationships, activities, and associated risks of AI assets to prevent configuration errors or compromised agents from causing significant damage. Prevention alone is insufficient because an agent with permissions to modify or delete information can cause consequences far beyond an inaccurate response. An inventory of AI assets provides the necessary visibility to trace actions and reverse unintended behaviors when they occur.

Advertisement

Measuring Real Business Impact and Resilience

Measuring AI success requires looking beyond license counts or adoption rates to understand if the technology reduces task completion time or improves decision quality. Deploying hundreds of licenses demonstrates engagement, but it does not necessarily correlate with meaningful business value or higher-value work allocation. Organizations must track whether AI is truly accelerating processes or merely adding complexity to existing workflows.

Resilience is equally important, requiring tested recovery capabilities and clearly defined restoration priorities to protect information against unexpected automation behavior. Even well-designed governance frameworks cannot eliminate every possibility of error, making reliable backups essential for business continuity. The webinar concluded that combining data quality, security, and resilience creates the environment needed for sustainable AI productivity.