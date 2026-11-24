AvePoint unveils its new AI Trust Platform to help organizations govern, secure, and optimize AI agents across multiple cloud providers and models.

AvePoint has officially introduced its AI Trust Platform, a comprehensive solution designed to assist organizations in governing, securing, and optimizing artificial intelligence operations. This new release expands the company's capabilities to include enhanced AI governance, security measures, and cost optimization features. The platform specifically broadens its observability scope to support Anthropic Claude, Windows, and server-hosted agents.

Core Mechanisms of the AI Trust Platform

For decades, enterprise data remained relatively secure simply because it was not actively targeted by automated systems. Artificial intelligence has fundamentally shifted this landscape by enabling copilots and agents to read every authorized document and act on it thousands of times per hour. The AvePoint Trust Platform addresses this new reality by proving that AI operates on governed data with least-privilege access policies enforced at the exact moment of action. This system ensures full recoverability and provides audit evidence for every interaction.

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Lloyd Baffour on Enterprise AI Risks

Lloyd Baffour, regional director at AvePoint South Africa, emphasizes that while every organization now possesses access to identical AI capabilities, their success depends on safety and control. He states that the true test of AI Trust lies in how far AI can safely reach, the specific access it holds, and the ability to undo damage when errors occur. The AvePoint Trust Platform applies this philosophy to every agent, model, and partner that interacts with corporate data.

Disciplines for Measurable AI Trust

The platform transitions enterprises from unmanaged AI environments to measurable trust across all applications, models, and vendors. It rests on four core disciplines, starting with the ability to identify what AI can access. The system locates both sanctioned and shadow agents while flagging content that is overshared, stale, or unlabelled. This visibility is critical for maintaining a secure data environment in an era of rapid automation.

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Ensuring business recoverability is the second discipline, with backup and recovery solutions spanning Microsoft 365, Power Platform, software-as-a-service applications, and cloud infrastructure. These protections now extend to agents, including Copilot Studio agents, ensuring that operations can continue even if systems fail or data is compromised. This comprehensive approach covers the entire technology stack rather than isolated applications.

Lifecycle Oversight and Cost Optimization

The third discipline involves overseeing every agent across its entire lifecycle by assigning a specific owner and data sensitivity context to each. Attestation and recertification processes are handled directly within Slack, Teams, and email, ensuring continuous compliance without disrupting workflow. The fourth discipline turns data and AI consumption into tangible value by providing visibility into token consumption and budgeting, allowing organizations to manage costs effectively.