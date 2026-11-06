Automotive Industry Could Be Decimated Within Five Years, Warns AA South Africa

Bobby Ramagwede warns South Africa's automotive industry could be decimated within five years without clear policy, as Chinese brands gain sales share.

The South African automotive industry could be decimated within five years unless the country settles on a clear policy direction, Bobby Ramagwede, chief executive of the Automobile Association of South Africa, has warned. Speaking to William Kelly on TechCentral's motoring show, Ramagwede pointed to the growing volume of imported vehicles, especially from China and other countries, as the main threat to local car manufacturing.

Ramagwede said he had given the sector five years. He warned that if the current approach continues, the rapid importing of vehicles will undermine local production. He also named individual car makers in the interview, saying he did not mind doing so.

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Chinese Brands Gain Ground in Vehicle Sales

Chinese brands took 19.3% of car and light commercial vehicle sales in October among manufacturers that report to Naamsa, up from 16.1% a year earlier. The figures show a clear rise in market share within a single year.

Ramagwede's warning rests on this trend of rising imports, which he described as rampant. Naamsa, the industry body that represents vehicle manufacturers and importers, has taken a different view of the outlook for local production.

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Naamsa's chief policy officer, Tshetlhe Litheko, told TechCentral that the industry's future should not be characterised through a five-year countdown. He said the sector's direction depends on a clear policy design rather than a fixed deadline.

Car Makers Respond on Local Commitment to South Africa

Volkswagen, BMW, Toyota and Ford have all responded to Ramagwede's remarks, and each says it remains committed to manufacturing in South Africa. The responses differ in tone, with some companies offering detailed investment figures and others declining to predict specific timelines.

Andile Dlamini, head of group communications at Volkswagen, said he would like to hear the premise for the assessment that Volkswagen is 'probably ready to go'. He stated that Volkswagen is committed to South Africa.

Dlamini said the Kariega plant builds the Polo for export to about 38 countries. He added that Volkswagen will launch the Tengo compact SUV there in February 2027, the product of a R4-billion investment.

BMW said its presence in South Africa is grounded in commercial considerations. Its Rosslyn plant built more than 79 000 vehicles in 2025 and is the only BMW plant making the X3 plug-in hybrid for international markets, the company said.

Toyota said it cannot speculate on specific timelines, but its commitment to local manufacturing remains unwavering. Ramagwede had said Toyota has found a comfortable home in South Africa, while he described Mercedes-Benz as having one foot out the door.

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Neale Hill, president of Ford's Africa operations, rejected the scenario that Ford's South African output could fall to 'next to nothing'. He said the speculation does not reflect Ford's position or current plans, and that Silverton exports the Ranger to more than 100 markets.

Policy Review and the 2027 Budget Speech Ahead

Naamsa says the industry views the 2027 budget speech as a critical milestone for clarity on the outcomes of the automotive policy review. The timing gives government a defined point at which the policy direction is expected to become clearer.

Litheko said the priority is a coherent policy package with clear implementation timelines. He warned that allowing the industry to fall apart without a clear design for catching the casualties would be a reckless move.

Manufacturers also contend with erratic electricity, questionable water supply and poor roads, according to the reporting. Litheko also said that imports contribute to consumer choice and affordability, a position that differs from Ramagwede's warning about rising imports.

Ramagwede also raised the Thailand comparison, saying that if South Africa signed a free trade agreement with Thailand, he expected next to nothing of Ford's output to be made locally. He pointed to Suzuki ending production in Thailand, and to Ford Thailand agreeing to buy Suzuki's former Rayong plant.