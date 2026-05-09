Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc hopes to continue international cricket beyond 2027 World Cup

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is currently managing some elbow and shoulder niggles but hopes to extend his 16-year international career beyond the 2027 World Cup.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc remains driven by the competitive nature of cricket and hopes to extend his 16-year international career for a few more years, he said on Saturday, keeping the door open for a potential appearance at the 2027 World Cup .

The 36-year-old left-armer, Australia's third-highest wicket-taker with 759 across formats - behind only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - retired from Twenty20 internationals in September to prolong his career in tests and 50-over cricket. The next ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027.

'I'm pretty competitive, so I just enjoy that aspect of cricket,' Starc told reporters. 'For Australia, I get to play with some of my best mates. I enjoy the hard work, but I also enjoy competing, and it's still fun.





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Mitchell Starc Cricket Australia 2027 World Cup Ongoing Career

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