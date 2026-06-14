Australia Stuns Turkey 2-0 in World Cup Group D Opener

Australia secured a surprise 2-0 victory over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener, with goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, and a solid defensive display that ended Turkey's 24-year wait for a World Cup win.

Australia ended Turkey 's World Cup return after 24 years by securing a 2-0 victory in their Group D opener on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe and a rock-solid defence.

The Australians created little but took their chances superbly, while waves of Turkish attacks were repelled by the well-drilled green and gold defence as the Socceroos snatched a victory few would have predicted. Back at the World Cup finals for the first time since coming third in 2002, Turkey turned to 21-year-old playmaker Arda Guler to shoulder the creative burden for their side, and he got his first shot away in the seventh minute.

That effort flew harmlessly over but the Australians heeded the warning and kept him shackled until the 27th minute when he fired a volley on target that was saved by Patrick Beach. Australia took the lead on their next attack when the pacy Irankunda chased a ball from Paul Okon-Engstler down the left channel before cutting inside and slotting past Ugurcan Cakir to open the scoring.

Abdulkerim Bardakci almost levelled three minutes later, chesting the ball down and unleashing a swerving shot off the outside of his left boot, but Beach pulled off a superb fingertip save to turn the ball onto the post. Australia got to the break with their one-goal lead intact, and the pattern of the game started to settle with Turkey dominating possession and the Socceroos backing off.

Guler was at the heart of most Turkey attacks but was confronted by banks of Australians behind the ball as they conceded space on the flanks to pack the middle of the pitch. With Turkey throwing everything at the Australian defence in a futile attempt to find the equalizer, they were stunned once again when Metcalfe picked up a loose ball and tried his luck from distance, his bouncing shot finding the net in the 75th minute.

The result puts Australia second in the group behind the United States after the co-hosts' 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday. The top two meet next on June 19 in Seattle. The match was a masterclass in defensive organization and counter-attacking efficiency from Australia. Coach Graham Arnold had set up his team to absorb pressure and hit on the break, a tactic that paid dividends against a Turkish side that dominated possession but lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Australia's backline, marshaled by experienced center-backs, stood firm against a relentless Turkish assault, with goalkeeper Patrick Beach earning plaudits for his crucial saves. The first goal came against the run of play, but it was a moment of individual brilliance from Irankunda, who used his pace and trickery to carve open the Turkish defense.

The second goal was a result of Turkey pushing too many players forward, leaving gaps that Metcalfe exploited with a speculative but well-placed shot that deceived the goalkeeper. Turkey will rue their missed opportunities, particularly in the first half when they had several clear chances. Guler, despite being the creative hub, found little support from his teammates, and the Turkish attack often fizzled out due to poor decision-making or final passes.

The defeat leaves Turkey in a difficult position in the group, needing to win their remaining games to have a chance of advancing. Australia, on the other hand, will be buoyed by this result and will look to build on it against the United States. The match highlighted the unpredictable nature of the World Cup, where a disciplined underdog can overcome a more fancied opponent.

As the tournament progresses, Australia's defensive resilience and opportunistic streak could make them a tough nut to crack for any team





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