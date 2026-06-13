Australia Spinners, Litchfield's Blitz Power T20 World Cup Win Over South Africa

Australia kicked off their T20 World Cup defense with a 65-run victory as Phoebe Litchfield's quickfire 50 and a dominant spin display dismantled South Africa for 107 at Old Trafford.

Australia's women's cricket team began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a commanding 65-run victory over South Africa in their opening Group 1 match at Old Trafford , Manchester.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Australia posted a competitive total of 172 for eight. The innings was anchored by a blistering half-century from opener Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 50 off just 24 deliveries, striking nine fours and a six. Her aggressive start was crucial after early wickets saw Beth Mooney and Georgia-Voll depart cheaply. Litchfield built a vital 37-run partnership with the experienced Ellyse Perry, who contributed 36.

The Australian middle order, including Annabel Sutherland and the prolific Georgia Wareham, then added crucial runs to push the total toward the 170-run mark. Wareham's impactful 32 off 22 balls, which included six fours, was particularly valuable in ensuring Australia reached a defendable score. In response, South Africa's batting lineup was completely dismantled by a masterful spin performance from the Australian bowlers.

The Proteas were bowled out for a mere 107 in 16.4 overs, a total never really threatened after early setbacks. Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Georgia Wareham, and Ashleigh Gardner shared the wickets beautifully, exploiting the Old Trafford pitch to perfection. The South African chase was built around a resilient 41-run stand between captain Laura Wolvaardt and all-rounder Nadine de Klerk after the team had slumped to 7-2.

Wolvaardt top-scored with 44, while de Klerk made 25, but once Wareham clean-bowled de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp was needlessly run out, the innings collapsed. The remaining South African batsmen offered little resistance, highlighting the team's dependence on Wolvaardt's form. The best of the South African bowlers were Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and de Klerk, who each took two wickets, but their efforts were not enough to restrict Australia to a lower total.

The result leaves South Africa with a significant net run rate deficit in a group that also features India, where only the top two teams advance to the semifinals. For Australia, the win reinforces their status as six-time champions and showcases their Spin department's potency on a helpful surface





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Australia Vs South Africa T20 World Cup Phoebe Litchfield Georgia Wareham Spin Bowling Old Trafford Women's Cricket Group 1 Laura Wolvaardt Net Run Rate

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