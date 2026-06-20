Australia Smash 219 to Rout Netherlands by 98 Runs in T20 World Cup

The Australian women's cricket team produced a breathtaking batting display, scoring 219 runs to set a massive target before抯 restricted Netherlands to 121, securing a decisive 98-run victory in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener. Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham led the charge with the bat, while a potent bowling attack ensured the Dutch chase never gathered momentum despite a resilient half-century from captain Babette de Leede.

Australia delivered a dominant performance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, defeating the Netherlands by a commanding 98 runs. The match, which marked the first-ever T20I encounter between the two sides, saw Australia post a tournament-record-equalling total of 219 for six in their 20 overs.

Beth Mooney top-scored with a fluent 74 before retiring hurt, while Ashleigh Gardner contributed a rapid 58 and Georgia Wareham blitzed 41 from just 18 balls. For the Netherlands, who are ranked 14th by the ICC, the chase was always a monumental task despite fighting knocks from captain Babette de Leede (56) and Sterre Kalis (44). The Dutch innings was sparked by early wickets and a stringent Australian attack, eventually falling short at 121 all out.

With this win, Australia solidify their position at the top of Group A, while the Netherlands head to Bristol for their remaining fixtures against South Africa and Pakistan





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Cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup Australia Vs Netherlands Beth Mooney Ashleigh Gardner Georgia Wareham Babette De Leede T20 World Cup 2024 Women's Cricket

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