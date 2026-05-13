Australia's Squad for T20 World Cup in England Unveiled, With Surprise Omission

Australia coach and selector Shawn Flegler announced the 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup, with fast bowler Darcie Brown omitted. Sophie Molineux will be the captain, with Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham also in the squad.

Fast bowler Darcie Brown was a surprise omission from Australia's 15-player squad named for next month's T20 World Cup in England, which will be captained by experienced allrounder Sophie Molineux .

The squad will include Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath as deputies and will be the first World Cup since the retirement of Australia great Alyssa Healy. New Zealand won the 2024 edition without facing the top two teams (Australia and England). The tournament starts on June 12 and the final will be held at Lord's in London on July 5





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Domestic Limited Over Cricket World Cup Australia Cricket World Cup Australian National Cricket Team T20 World Cup Squad Fast Bowler Exclusion Sophie Molineux Ashleigh Gardner Tahlia Mcgrath Lucy Hamilton Make-Up Of The Side Right Arm Pace Options Raw Pace Expected To Be Less Effective New Zealand Shock Winners Making History No Longer Having To Face Australia Or England

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