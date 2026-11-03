Glenn Maxwell Announces International Retirement

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, has announced his retirement from international cricket after a 14-year career. He played 149 ODIs, 130 T20Is, and 7 Tests, and is one of Australia's finest all-rounders.

Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year career that spanned 149 ODIs, 130 T20Is, and 7 Tests.

The 38-year-old, who retired from ODI cricket in June last year, is one of Australia's finest all-rounders, with ten international hundreds and 136 international wickets to his name. Maxwell's retirement comes as a surprise, given his continued success in limited-overs cricket, particularly in the shortest format of the game, where he leaves as Australia's third-highest run scorer behind David Warner and Aaron Finch.

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Maxwell Retires from Domestic Cricket

He will continue to play in the Big Bash League with the Melbourne Renegades, but not for his state team, Victoria, after calling time on his List A and first-class careers. Maxwell was the oldest player in Australia's disappointing T20I World Cup campaign and played his last match for the country in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand.

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The all-rounder leaves behind a legacy of 2,897 runs at a strike rate of 154.4 in T20Is, as well as 4,990 runs at a strike rate of 126.7 in ODIs. He won two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups (2015 and 2023) and one ICC Men's T20 World Cup (2021) during his illustrious career.

In a recent conversation on the Final Word podcast, Maxwell reflected on his time with the Australian team, stating that he and the selectors had numerous discussions about his future before and after the T20 World Cup. He also mentioned that there was no pressure from the team management to retire, and they decided to leave the door open for a potential return.

Prioritizing Health and Legacy

However, Maxwell felt that it was time to prioritize his body and invest in his health to ensure he can complete the remaining tournaments in his career. One of the memorable moments in his career was the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage game against Afghanistan, where he scored an incredible 201 not out off 128 balls, leading Australia to a three-wicket victory.

Maxwell's last Test for Australia was in 2017, and he has largely been confined to limited-overs cricket since then, with significant success in that format. He will continue to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash title until the end of the 2027-28 season. Maxwell also spoke about his emotional goodbye to his teammates at Victoria, saying that it was harder than he thought it would be.

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He expressed gratitude towards his team-mates and the state for their support throughout his career. Maxwell's retirement marks the end of an era for Australian cricket, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of cricket fans around the world.