Cameron Bancroft says the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 sandpaper ball-tampering plot and that he lied to protect Cricket Australia's investigation. Cricket Australia has opened an independent forum for players to give their accounts.

Cameron Bancroft has claimed the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot in South Africa, directly contradicting current captain Pat Cummins and the findings of Cricket Australia's original investigation.

Bancroft Claims Team Knew Sandpaper Plot

Bancroft, who was banned along with Steve Smith and David Warner, said he withheld important details during the Cricket Australia probe. He wrote in a column for the West Australian newspaper that it was not just the three of them who knew about the sandpaper used on the ball at Cape Town. It was the whole team, Bancroft said.

Also read Cricket Australia rules out reopening 2018 ball-tampering probe, launches player forum

He added that he did not give a complete and truthful account when questioned by Cricket Australia and withheld when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for and the involvement and awareness of others. He said he did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around him.

Bancroft's allegation makes it three players from the 2018 Australian travelling squad who have backed up Usman Khawaja's assertion, joining that team's vice-captain Warner and fast bowler Chadd Sayers. Khawaja reignited the Sandpapergate scandal last week in his autobiography Sabr, alleging the whole team was in the know.

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A Cricket Australia probe concluded only then-skipper Smith, his deputy Warner and Bancroft were responsible for using sandpaper to rough up the ball in the third Test at Cape Town on March 25 2018. Cummins said Khawaja was 100 per cent wrong in a lengthy press conference on the issue last week and called the allegations utter nonsense. Bancroft said the release of Khawaja's book and Cummins' strenuous denials had forced him to come clean.

He said it was freeing to hear the truth of the chronology of events finally out there, a burden he had carried all these years. But the final straw for him to write the account was Cummins' press conference.

Bancroft Challenges Cummins Denials

What Bancroft saw, experienced and lived with, not only Cummins but everyone else on that tour in South Africa, is not the public account Cummins gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time. Bancroft claimed the idea to use sandpaper was Warner's, but that the conversation had taken place within a wider team environment.

Bancroft said he regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving and that he had to. He recalled conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough. The four Australia bowlers who played in the 2018 Test issued a joint statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the plot.

Bancroft said his cricket career has been destroyed and he has never been able to play for his country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019. But he has reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth. His international career was the worst affected of the trio involved in Sandpapergate, with the 33-year-old making only two more appearances for Australia after the Test series against South Africa.

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Cricket Australia Launches Independent Forum

Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday it would be opening an independent forum to allow all players to give their accounts of the incident. The board said it respects that Bancroft has told his story and will take time to consider his comments. It expects there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why the forum has been established for individuals to give their version of events.

The terms of reference are being finalised and the process will commence as soon as possible. CA CEO Todd Greenberg said it was not a reopening of the governing body's 2018 probe into the incident and the results would not necessarily be made public. No sanctions would follow, he added.

Greenberg said there would be no new investigation into the events and the forum was merely an opportunity for any player in the squad or staff member to give their version of events. We've got almost everyone's version of events, and they differ markedly, Greenberg said. This is the greatest challenge with this project, which is people's version of events at the time differ substantially and we have to give enormous respect for each individual.

Looking for the perfect truth doesn't exist, and we're not chasing that. We're giving people the opportunity to have their version of events. Interim chair David Boon said in Hobart ahead of Australia's one-day international against England on Wednesday that for almost a decade the fallout from these events has remained part of conversation around Australian cricket. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker, Boon said.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner gave their thoughts on Cricket Australia's announcement of an independent forum at pre-game of ODI 3 down in Hobart on Fox Cricket on Wednesday. The controversy has cast a shadow over Australian cricket. Bancroft's claim that the whole team knew about the plot has renewed debate about what happened in 2018 and who was aware of it. His account directly challenges the public position of Cummins and the other bowlers who denied knowledge.

Cricket Australia's forum is intended to allow all involved to give their accounts, but Greenberg said the results would not necessarily be made public and no sanctions would follow.