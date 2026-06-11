Australia Recover from Historic Early Collapse to Set Revised Target for Bangladesh in Weather-Hit ODI

Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett rescue Australia from a disastrous 0-3 start, setting a revised target of 192 for Bangladesh in a rain-interrupted second ODI in Dhaka.

The second One Day International between Bangladesh and Australia in Dhaka witnessed a dramatic sequence of events, characterized by an unprecedented early collapse and a resilient fightback that was ultimately interrupted by the unpredictable weather.

In a match that will be remembered for its extreme fluctuations in momentum, the Australian batting lineup found itself in a precarious position almost immediately after the start of the game. The hosts, Bangladesh, unleashed a fierce bowling attack that left the visitors reeling, as Australia suffered a catastrophic start, losing three wickets for zero runs within the first two overs.

This shocking sequence marked only the fourth time in the entire history of One Day International cricket that a team has collapsed so spectacularly without adding a single run to their total. Taskin Ahmed was the primary architect of this early destruction, utilizing a lethal in-swinger to uproot the stumps of Matthew Short, who found himself out for the second consecutive time in the series.

The pressure continued to mount as Mustafizur Rahman entered the fray, skillfully extracting outside edges from left-handed batters Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw, leaving the Australian dugout in a state of disbelief. As the match progressed, the Australian recovery seemed distant as the collapse deepened. The captain, Josh Inglis, managed to provide some brief stability with a score of 34, and Cameron Green contributed 25 runs, but their efforts were not enough to stem the flow of wickets.

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam played a pivotal role in maintaining the squeeze, eventually dismissing both Inglis and Green, which plummeted Australia to a dire score of 81-6. At this juncture, a historic defeat seemed inevitable for the visitors.

However, the game took a surprising turn when Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett came together. The duo displayed remarkable composure and tactical awareness, navigating the challenging conditions to build a century stand that shifted the pressure back onto the Bangladeshi bowlers. Their partnership, which totaled 103 runs for the seventh wicket, was a masterclass in recovery, blending cautious defense with calculated aggression to steer Australia away from the brink of a total washout.

Labuschagne remained the anchor of the innings, finishing unbeaten on 55, while Bartlett played a blistering knock of 52 off just 48 balls, providing the necessary impetus to the scoreboard. Their resilience allowed Australia to reach a total of 187-8 in 42 overs before the elements intervened. Heavy rain descended upon the stadium in Dhaka, halting play for nearly three hours and ultimately bringing an early end to the Australian innings.

Due to the weather interruptions and the reduced number of overs, the match officials revised the target for the chasing team. Bangladesh now faces the task of scoring 192 runs within a shortened quota of 41 overs to secure a victory. With Bangladesh currently leading the three-match series 1-0, the stakes are incredibly high.

A win in this rain-hit encounter would grant them their first-ever ODI series victory over the Australian giants, a milestone that would represent a landmark achievement in the nation's cricketing history. The match now stands as a testament to the volatility of the sport, where a team can move from the edge of disaster to a competitive position through sheer determination and grit





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