Australia's Labor government, after a Senate deal with the Greens, will fine internet companies up to 5% of global revenue for failing to remove harmful content and will let individuals sue platforms for enabling wrongdoing.

Australia will fine internet companies including Google and Meta up to 5% of their global revenue if they fail to remove harmful content and addictive features.

The centre-left Labor government announced the penalty after striking a deal with the left-leaning Greens in the Senate. The agreement means the proposed digital duty of care bill is on track to pass through parliament and become law. Under the law, individuals would also gain the right to sue platforms for enabling wrongdoing. The details were outlined on Tuesday.

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Massive Penalties For Tech Platforms

The 5% penalty is a sizable increase from the previously proposed A$109m, or R1.2bn, given that some platforms generate annual revenue of hundreds of billions. Communications minister Anika Wells told reporters the reform is seismic, urgent and will be delivered to Australians in parliament this week. The law would replace a grab-bag of enforceable codes of conduct drawn up by online industries, from messaging apps to search engines to AI chatbots, with a single underlying law.

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That law would force platforms to proactively check for and stop harmful user experiences. Targeted harms include material involving child sexual abuse, non-consensual fake nude material, gender-based violence, self-harm promotion and terrorism. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament it is about Australia taking action on the side of parents and children, not foreign-owned tech companies. He called it world-leading reform and said it is getting done, just like Australia led the world on the under-16s social media ban.

This is the next step, he said. Tech firms generally agreed with the government aim of improving child protection and minimising harmful content.

Tech Industry Push Back Against Bill

However, most opposed the bill because it gave some discretion to government officials to decide what counted as harmful content. Even before the government raised the potential fine, industry groups said the law might encourage platforms to become heavy-handed when deciding what content to take down as they sought to avoid punishment.

A representative of the Digital Industry Group, a non-profit organisation that advocates for tech platforms and criticised the bill, declined to comment since it had not seen a new draft of the proposed law. Spokespeople for Google, Meta and Snapchat declined to comment. The deal with the Greens is central to the bill passing. The Senate agreement cleared the path for the legislation to move through parliament this week.

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Expanded Accountability And Proactive Checks

The government said the new single law would cover messaging apps, search engines and AI chatbots, replacing a patchwork of industry codes. Platforms would be required to proactively check for and stop harmful user experiences rather than react after harm occurs. The right for individuals to sue platforms for enabling wrongdoing expands accountability beyond regulators. The maximum penalty of 5% of global revenue dwarfs the earlier proposed A$109m figure.

For companies with annual revenue in the hundreds of billions, that represents a multibillion-dollar exposure. The government argues the higher penalty is needed to deter failures. Albanese tied the reform to Australia previous world-first under-16s social media ban. He said the duty of care law is the next step in that effort.

Wells said the reform is urgent and will be delivered this week. The bill targets specific harms such as child sexual abuse material, non-consensual fake nude material, gender-based violence, self-harm promotion and terrorism. Industry opposition centres on government discretion to define harmful content. Industry groups warn that platforms may over-remove content to avoid penalties.

The Digital Industry Group, which criticised the bill, said it had not seen a new draft. Google, Meta and Snapchat declined to comment. The bill is set to become law after the Senate deal.