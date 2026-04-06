Augusta National Set to Test Golfers as Masters Tournament Approaches

The 90th Masters Tournament is expected to be a test of precision, with Augusta National playing firm and fast. Top players like Scheffler and McIlroy are preparing, while notable figures like Woods and Mickelson will be absent. Contenders such as DeChambeau and Rahm are ready to compete.

The 90th Masters Tournament is poised to be a test of skill and precision, with Augusta National expected to play firm and fast from the outset. Top-ranked players like Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy were seen honing their game during Monday's practice rounds, preparing for the challenging conditions that await them. With no rain in the forecast, the undulating greens are likely to present a formidable challenge, demanding pinpoint accuracy and strategic shot selection.

The course is in excellent condition, according to Cam Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, who anticipates a firm and fast playing surface. The anticipation is palpable as the world's best golfers converge under the Georgia pines, ready to compete for the coveted green jacket. Jose Maria Olazabal, a two-time Masters winner, predicts that long hitters will thrive in these conditions, setting the stage for an exciting week of golf. McIlroy, seeking to join an elite group of back-to-back champions, has already begun his preparations, balancing the enjoyment of the event with the focus required for serious competition. Scheffler, fresh from welcoming his second child, is also in Augusta, ready to contend for the title after a period of rest and family time. He aims to add another major victory to his impressive resume. \The absence of golfing legends like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson marks a significant change in the tournament's landscape. Woods is taking a break for treatment, while Mickelson is dealing with family health issues, leaving a void that will be felt by fans and fellow competitors alike. Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters winner, expressed his support for Woods, highlighting the human aspect of the game and wishing him strength during his personal challenges. Despite the absences, the field remains strong, with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm among the contenders looking to make their mark. DeChambeau, fresh off LIV Golf victories, is eager to secure his first Masters title after a decade of attempts. He's confident in his game and is focusing on maintaining his iron play at a high level. Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, is also a strong contender, having won LIV Golf season crowns and several titles this year. He emphasizes the importance of getting back into the 'Augusta feeling' and is content with his game as he aims to defend his title. The field of 91, representing 46 countries, promises a diverse and competitive tournament. \With the course conditions set to favor strategic play and precision, the 90th Masters is shaping up to be a captivating spectacle. Players are aware of the importance of adapting their strategies to the firm and fast greens, requiring them to fine-tune their approach shots and putting skills. The tournament is not just about the physical skills but also the mental fortitude to handle the pressure and make the crucial decisions needed to succeed. The history of the Masters is rich with memorable moments, and this year’s competition promises to add to that legacy. The field includes a mix of established champions and rising stars, each bringing their unique strengths and ambitions to the challenge. The players are not the only ones focused on the task at hand; the organizers and the course staff have also ensured that everything is ready for the tournament to unfold flawlessly. From the impeccable course maintenance to the strategic placement of the pin positions, every detail has been meticulously planned to provide a fair but challenging experience for the golfers. The atmosphere around the Augusta National is electric, as the world awaits to see who will be crowned champion and earn the coveted green jacket. The week promises to be filled with drama, excitement, and unforgettable performances, showcasing the best of golf at its finest





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