Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition Review: A Luxurious, Unhurried Conveyance

The Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition is a large premium SUV that majors in comfort, luxury, practicality and refinement. It's powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine and features a range of advanced technologies, including a polished stacked twin-touchscreen arrangement and Audi's virtual cockpit. The Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition is a unique offering in the market, prioritizing refinement, comfort and practicality over performance.

Don't let the Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition's dark trim fool you. It's a luxurious, unhurried conveyance through and through. The latest Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition from Ingolstadt is a large premium SUV that tries to meld seemingly incongruent attributes.

It's bigger, taller, heavier, slower and more expensive than luxury-slanted sedans of yesteryear. The Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition majors in comfort, luxury, practicality and refinement. It's powered by the 55 TFSI petrol, drawing urge from a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol, producing a neat and tidy performance. The R1.98-million asking price reflects Audi's continued upmarket positioning, sitting firmly in flagship SUV territory.

The standard equipment list has been substantially enriched to justify the outlay. The exterior styling evolution is led upfront by a sharper grille and redesigned OLED matrix head- and tail-lamps. Inside, the Q7 carries forward the brand's polished stacked twin-touchscreen arrangement, complete with Audi Connect. As ever, there is Audi's virtual cockpit, four-zone climate control, MMI touch response displays and full smartphone integration.

The Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition cabin features a pleasing mix of solid build quality and impressive space. This is surely the major drawcard to buyers in the market. The Black Edition's dark exterior trim does amp up the Q7's curb appeal. With air suspension fitted, our test unit delivered a superbly supple ride, despite the optional 22-inch alloys wrapped in low-profile rubber.

The suspension upgrade adds the ability to vary ground clearance at the prod of a button, too. And subtle rear-wheel steering lends this five-metre-long SUV a welcome degree of agility at any speed.

However, the 55 TFSI petrol drivetrain is somewhat benign in this application, offering a refined, effortless performance but high fuel consumption. The Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition is a luxury SUV that prioritizes refinement, comfort and practicality over performance, making it a unique offering in the market. It's a softly sprung luxury SUV with oodles of space, and there will always be a market for it





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Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition Luxury SUV Comfort Practicality Refinement Performance Fuel Consumption

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