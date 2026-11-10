Maumela's Ferrari SF90 Stradale sold for R10.1m at auction

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela has been sold for R10.1m after a Special Tribunal order, with proceeds held in trust pending civil proceedings.

The auction of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela and the alleged R2bn Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal has ended with the vehicle sold for R10.1m.

Auctioneer Jan le Roux confirmed the Ferrari had been sold when the auction closed shortly after 11am on Wednesday. The sale price is below the vehicle's estimated market value of about R14m. Bidding had started at R8m, and le Roux had earlier said the expected selling price was between R10m and R10.5m. The 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale has clocked only 311km.

Also read Venezuela opens electricity sector to private investment

Le Roux said the vehicle's exceptionally low mileage made it particularly attractive despite being a 2022 model. It is basically a brand-new car, and that is what makes it so unique, le Roux said. It is also exclusive and that draws attention because it is not always available, nor is the opportunity to get your hands on a car like this, he said. The auction had attracted considerable interest ahead of the closing date for bids on Wednesday, November 11.

Advertisement

Ferrari Linked to Tembisa Hospital Scandal

Le Roux said several prospective buyers had already visited the vehicle and registered to participate in the auction. The Ferrari was purchased for more than R11.1m in 2022 and was identified by the Special Investigating Unit as being linked to funds allegedly siphoned from Tembisa Hospital through a network of connected companies and syndicates.

After a Special Tribunal order, the SIU-appointed curator was authorised to sell the luxury vehicle, with the proceeds to be held in an interest-bearing trust account until the conclusion of civil proceedings. The vehicle was among several luxury assets preserved in September 2025 as part of the SIU's investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at the hospital, where about R2bn is alleged to have been looted.

SIU Wins Court Battle Over Assets

Last year, the SIU obtained an order to preserve assets valued at R900m linked to the so-called Maumela syndicate. Maumela and the trustees of the MHR Maumela Family Trust recently approached the Pretoria high court in an urgent bid to stop the sale. Their application was dismissed, clearing the way for the auction to proceed.