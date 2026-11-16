A child discovered nine people shot dead in a shack in Jeffsville, Atteridgeville, on Monday morning. Police are hunting the gunmen as Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi calls for an investigation into possible revenge or territorial motives.

A child discovered nine people shot dead in a shack in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Monday morning. The victims were six men and three women, killed during the late hours of Sunday night.

The bodies were still inside the four-roomed shack on Monday afternoon. Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said the child made the gruesome discovery at about 6.45am while asking for money to go to school. The child was in shock and dismay upon finding the mass shooting inside the shack, and the matter was then reported to police. Mthombeni described the incident as distressing while addressing media at the scene on top of a mountain in Jeffsville.

Also read Nine killed in Jeffsville shack shooting, victim linked to Saulsville massacre

He said police discovered the shack had been subdivided into four rooms, with bodies found in different sections. As you enter, there are five bodies, though one body is separate.

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Then you enter the other room and there are two. You enter the other room, there is one, and then the other one, there is one. So, five, two, one, one, which gives us a total of nine people who are fatally wounded. The motive for the mass shooting and the identities of the suspects are not yet known.

Mobilised Resources for Mass Shooting Investigation

Mthombeni has mobilised several resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner's Tracking Team, to track down the killers. Police have launched a manhunt for the Atteridgeville gunmen. Mthombeni said preliminary information suggested the incident could be linked to a previous mass shooting at a hostel on December 6, 2025, in which 12 people were killed and 13 hospitalised. Investigations were still at an early stage, and police could not confirm whether they had identified any suspects.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the crime scene on Monday and called on police to establish whether revenge or territorial disputes motivated the latest killings. He called on police to conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend those responsible and ensure that justice is served. He also urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and co-operate with law enforcement authorities.

Lesufi said the senseless killing of people in such a horrific manner is deeply disturbing and utterly unacceptable. No one should have to endure such a loss, and our thoughts are with the families who are grappling with this tragedy.

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Wedela Investigation Breakthrough

Meanwhile, Mthombeni also revealed a breakthrough in the investigation into the murders and attempted murders in Wedela, Carletonville, where two vehicles were also set alight during the incident in September. A man appeared in the Fochville Magistrate's Court on Friday and remains in custody at a correctional facility. We are in pursuit, or on the heels, of the other suspects, and as and when there are also some arrests, we will inform the nation, he added.