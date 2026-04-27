Attempted Attack on President Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

A Secret Service agent was shot at during an attempted attack on President Trump and administration officials at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody and faces federal charges. The incident has sparked security concerns and international condemnation.

An attempted attack on President Donald Trump and his administration unfolded at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington D.C. on Sunday evening. A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California, discharged a shotgun at a Secret Service agent stationed at a checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton hotel.

Fortunately, the agent was protected by a bulletproof vest and has since been released from the hospital. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that the suspect appears to have specifically targeted individuals associated with the administration, potentially including the President himself, having traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington. The suspect was apprehended after being tackled and is expected to face federal charges including assault on a federal officer and attempted murder.

The incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. local time, causing immediate chaos and prompting a swift evacuation of the 2,600 attendees, many of whom were prominent figures in Trump’s cabinet and administration. Witnesses described scenes of panic as guests dove for cover under tables, with security personnel actively working to protect attendees, including physically shielding cabinet secretaries. The event, a significant fixture on Washington’s social calendar, was abruptly canceled following the gunfire.

President Trump, addressing reporters in a late-night press conference at the White House, confirmed his belief that he was the intended target. This incident marks at least the third reported attempt on President Trump’s life since 2024, occurring against a backdrop of increasing political polarization within the United States. The Secret Service is investigating how the suspect managed to bring a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives into the heavily secured hotel.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from international leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who characterized it as an assault on democratic values. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the suspect’s background and potential motivations, with early indications suggesting he may have been a teacher in Torrance, California. Social media postings are being scrutinized for clues. The Washington Hilton, notably, was also the site of an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Footage released by President Trump on his social media platform showed the suspect rapidly approaching a security checkpoint before being confronted by security personnel. The incident has reignited concerns about the security of high-profile officials and the challenges of protecting them in public settings. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on the suspect’s travel history, potential connections, and the method by which he smuggled weapons into the event





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