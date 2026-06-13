Attacq's Precinct Model Drives Transformation in Waterfall City

David Oosthuizen of Attacq explains how their precinct-scale development model enables sustained infrastructure rollout across Waterfall City, setting the REIT apart from traditional property funds. The company continues to invest heavily in retail, logistics, and hospitality, focusing on placemaking, operational efficiency, and resilience.

David Oosthuizen, development executive at Attacq, explained that the company's precinct-scale development model has enabled sustained infrastructure rollout across Waterfall City , setting it apart from traditional property funds.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust continues to deploy significant capital into the Midrand node, Gauteng, including approximately R1 billion in ongoing infrastructure investment alongside retail, logistics, and hospitality developments. Attacq secured development rights to Waterfall City in 2008 and has since expanded its position, acquiring full ownership of Mall of Africa in 2024 and a 30% stake in its Waterfall investment vehicle.

Oosthuizen emphasized that controlling and managing a precinct allows significant positive influence on the environment, creating pockets of excellence. He described the goal as creating a world-class space for people to live, work, and play, with infrastructure spending forming part of a long-term approach to strengthening the node over time. The precinct model enables improved coordination of infrastructure, transport links, and amenities across developments, which would be difficult under fragmented ownership.

This approach has been extended beyond Waterfall City to assets in George, Stellenbosch, Pretoria, and Potchefstroom. Waterfall City initially developed as a large-scale estate with residential areas in the west before expanding eastward into retail and commercial developments as activity increased. Oosthuizen noted that to encourage walking, densification must be combined with placemaking principles, with residential development preceding retail and amenities.

He highlighted The Pantry by Marble as an upcoming street-level retail activation near Mall of Africa, set to open in late 2026, costing over R50 million to establish. This forms part of a broader placemaking strategy that includes future markets and sports facilities, alongside the R750 million Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel development, which will add hospitality and events capacity to support surrounding offices.

Attacq's retail strategy increasingly focuses on dominant assets rather than smaller centres, as larger malls sustain footfall better under pressure from online shopping. This approach also influences the logistics portfolio, with occupiers seeking locations closer to urban amenities and infrastructure. Waterfall City Junction, which broke ground in November last year, exemplifies this logistics strategy, offering proximity to Sandton and direct access to major transport routes like the N1.

Oosthuizen emphasized that occupier requirements focus on operational performance, resilience, and cost efficiency. Sustainability is less about buzzwords and more about practical outcomes such as solar savings, water resilience, and lower operating costs. He noted that clients experienced a five-day power outage without disruption thanks to backup systems. The group has scaled water and energy resilience infrastructure, including 1.3 MWp of rooftop solar and 1.3 megalitres of water backup capacity, alongside broader black and grey water systems where viable





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Precinct Development Waterfall City Infrastructure Placemaking Operational Efficiency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City of Tshwane concerned about sinkholes, lack of funds, and Rand Water pipe burst fearsThe City of Tshwane is facing challenges with sinkholes, a lack of funds to rehabilitate them, and concerns about a potential Rand Water pipe burst causing fatalities. Deputy mayor Eugene Modise expressed his fears and called for an oversight visit to resolve the issue.

Read more »

Cape Town City vs Magesi FC: Visitors Level Match, Keeper Luca-Diana-Olario Makes Crucial SavesCape Town City and Magesi FC played a thrilling match in Cape Town, with City scoring first but visitors equalizing in the second half. The hosts had numerous opportunities to score, but poor finishing let them down. The visitors, however, grew in confidence and had their own scoring chances, but striker Sifiso Luthuli missed a crucial opportunity. Tharlo Moosa scored the winning goal for City after a parried ball, and midfielder Mcedi Vandala equalized for the visitors.

Read more »

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Recalls 2010 FIFA World Cup as a Defining MomentNew York City mayor Zohran Mamdani reminisces about the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, describing it as the gold standard for everything a World Cup should be.

Read more »

Shakira and Burna Boy's World Cup opening ceremony performance in Mexico CityShakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed the official song of the tournament, 'Dai Dai', at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup in Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. The performance was part of a festive atmosphere inside the stadium, but there were chaotic scenes outside where thousands of fans pushed and shoved as they attempted to enter the official World Cup fan zone.

Read more »