Africa CDC: Attacks on health workers hinder Ebola response in eastern DRC

Africa CDC reports armed attacks and assaults on health workers are hampering Ebola containment in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the outbreak has infected 11,114 people and killed 5,433.

Attacks on health workers and health facilities are increasingly hindering efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that has killed more than 5,400 people, Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday.

Africa CDC's Wessam Mankoula told a press briefing that the incidents included four armed attacks, 16 assaults on responders and 11 health facilities that were burned or otherwise targeted. He said the attacks have become increasingly deadly since late September. Mankoula said an attack last week on Cantine-Aloya in North Kivu by the Allied Democratic Forces, an armed group linked to Islamic State, killed 66 people. Three of those killed were health workers.

Also read DRC Ebola outbreak surpasses 11,000 cases as MSF warns response is failing

More than 1,000 contacts have been lost to follow-up and three confirmed Ebola cases remain unaccounted for, he said. The losses complicate efforts to trace transmission chains and contain the virus. At a separate briefing, World Health Organisation experts said the continuing violence risked reversing the progress made over the past six months. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that insecurity was now one of the greatest obstacles to the Ebola response.

Advertisement

Africa CDC Warns of Deadly Attacks

Tedros said the insecurity was restricting humanitarian access, disrupting operations and making it harder to reach communities quickly. Those conditions slow the delivery of care and undermine trust built during the response. The outbreak was declared on May 15 and has infected 11,114 people and killed 5,433, according to Congolese government data. The toll underscores the challenge facing responders in a region where armed groups remain active.

Aid agencies have been intensifying efforts to contain the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus. The response includes specialized safe and dignified burial protocols for victims, such as that held for Dr Marie-France Shogogo. Shogogo died at an Ebola treatment centre after contracting the virus. Congolese medical workers wearing personal protective equipment carried her wooden coffin during a burial at Nyamurongo Cemetery in Bunia town, Ituri province, on October 31, 2026.

The burial, conducted under specialized safe and dignified protocols, reflects the risks health workers face while treating patients. It also illustrates the broader strain on a response already constrained by violence. Mankoula's figures and the WHO warnings point to a dual crisis: a fast-moving outbreak and an security environment that limits access. Health facilities and responders have repeatedly come under threat, forcing pauses or adjustments to operations.

Response Strained by Violence

In North Kivu, the deadly attack on Cantine-Aloya killed dozens and struck the health workforce directly. The loss of three health workers there adds to the toll on a response that depends on trained staff. The more than 1,000 lost contacts mean many people exposed to the virus are not being monitored for symptoms. The three unaccounted confirmed cases raise the risk of undetected transmission.

Advertisement

WHO officials said the violence risked undoing six months of progress. Their assessment echoes Africa CDC's warning that attacks are making it harder to reach communities quickly and maintain consistent care. Tedros said insecurity restricts humanitarian access and disrupts operations. Those disruptions can delay vaccinations, testing, treatment and safe burials, all critical to breaking transmission chains.

The outbreak, declared on May 15, has spread through parts of eastern Congo where multiple armed groups operate. Health authorities and aid agencies are trying to balance emergency response with the safety of staff and patients. The case count stands at 11,114 infections and 5,433 deaths, according to Congolese government data. The figures place the outbreak among the most severe in recent years.

Safe Burials Protect Communities

Health workers are carrying out safe and dignified burials to reduce the risk of transmission from deceased patients. The burial of Dr Marie-France Shogogo in Bunia was conducted under those protocols by workers in protective equipment. Africa CDC and WHO are urging sustained attention to the response even as security incidents mount. They say access and safety for responders are essential to reaching affected communities and stopping the outbreak.