ATM MP Vuyolwethu Zungula vows to block President Ramaphosa's court bid to stop impeachment proceedings

Vuyolwethu Zungula of the African Transformation Movement says his party will oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent application to interdict the National Assembly and the impeachment committee, arguing that the process is constitutionally mandated and essential for accountability.

Member of Parliament Vuyolwethu Zungula of the African Transformation Movement has announced that his party will stand against the urgent court application lodged by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the impeachment proceedings that are set to begin in the National Assembly.

The president has approached the Western Cape High Court with a request for an interdict that would prevent both the full chamber and the specially convened impeachment committee from commencing any investigative work, even as his own application for a review of the earlier court orders remains pending. Zungula stressed that the legal maneuver is an attempt to derail a process that was launched after the Constitutional Court instructed the Speaker of the National Assembly to form an impeachment committee tasked with examining the president's alleged involvement in the 2020 Phala Phala farm theft.

He argued that the constitutional directive is binding and that any attempt to block the committee would undermine the rule of law and the independence of Parliament. The ATM's position is that the impeachment process offers President Ramaphosa a chance to present evidence, answer the accusations and clear his reputation in a transparent manner, rather than seeking to silence the inquiry through judicial means.

Zungula warned that using the courts to interfere with parliamentary functions sets a dangerous precedent that could erode the separation of powers guaranteed by South Africa's constitution. He called on the judiciary to respect the mandate given by the Constitutional Court and to allow the legislative body to fulfil its oversight responsibilities without undue interference. The debate over the president's alleged role in the Phala Phala incident has intensified in recent weeks, with opposition parties demanding full disclosure and accountability.

The impeachment committee is expected to summon witnesses, review documentary evidence and produce a report that will be debated in the National Assembly. If the committee finds sufficient grounds, the Assembly could move forward with formal impeachment motions, which would then be subject to a vote by the full house. The outcome of the legal challenge filed by President Ramaphosa will determine whether the impeachment process can proceed on schedule or be delayed pending further judicial clarification.

The African Transformation Movement has pledged to cooperate fully with the committee's work, emphasizing the importance of due process and the need for political leaders to be held accountable for alleged misconduct. While the legal battle unfolds, civil society organisations and media outlets continue to monitor the situation closely, highlighting the broader implications for governance, transparency and public trust in South Africa's democratic institutions.

The controversy also brings into focus the regulatory environment for online platforms, as recent discussions about non‑necessary cookies and user consent underline the growing emphasis on data protection and privacy in the digital sphere. Authorities have reiterated that any cookies used for analytics, advertising or embedded content must be preceded by explicit user consent, reflecting a broader trend toward stricter compliance with privacy legislation.

This parallel conversation about digital rights underscores the interconnected nature of political accountability and citizen empowerment in the modern era





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Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment African Transformation Movement Parliamentary Oversight Phala Phala Farm Theft

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