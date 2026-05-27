ATM Accuses Ramaphosa of 'Stalingrad Tactics' to Delay Impeachment Hearing

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of using Stalingrad tactics to stall an impeachment hearing. The party argues his court review application is ill-founded and should not delay Parliament's constitutional duty to investigate the Phala Phala scandal. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says the impeachment process should continue irrespective of the President's legal challenge, which he calls an abuse of the court.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has leveled serious accusations against President Cyril Ramaphosa, alleging he is employing "Stalingrad tactics" to deliberately stall and obstruct an impeachment hearing that could threaten his presidency.

The party, represented by its Parliament leader Vuyo Zungula, is urging the Western Cape High Court to dismiss Ramaphosa's application to review Parliament's Phala Phala report and to proceed with the impeachment process without delay. According to a formal lawyer's letter sent to the President's legal team, the ATM contends that Ramaphosa's court challenge is ill-founded and is designed solely to postpone a fair and constitutionally mandated process.

This development is the latest chapter in a protracted political scandal stemming from the 2020 theft of a significant sum of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's private farm, which has raised persistent questions about his integrity and potential violation of the Executive Ethics Code. The core of the constitutional crisis revolves around the scope and interpretation of Section 89 of the Constitution, which empowers Parliament to impeach a president for "serious misconduct" or "serious violation" of the Constitution or law.

After a lengthy investigation, an independent panel and subsequently a Section 89 committee in Parliament found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer, paving the way for a full impeachment inquiry. However, Ramaphosa has launched a review application in the High Court, arguing that the panel's and the committee's processes were procedurally flawed and that their findings were reached unfairly. He asserts the report is "fatally flawed.

" The ATM argues that allowing the judicial review to automatically pause the parliamentary committee's work would directly contravene the Constitutional Court's previous orders, which mandated Parliament to establish such an impeachment committee and expeditiously deal with the matter. The party warns that such a delay would amount to contempt of that higher court order and a violation of Parliament's constitutional duty to hold the executive to account.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who originally tabled the impeachment motion back in 2022, has been vocal in condemning the President's approach. He stated that Ramaphosa should "know better" than to attempt to interfere with the independent workings of parliamentary committees before any formal findings have been made. Zungula characterized the President's court interdict as an "abuse of the Court," suggesting it is an improper attempt to use the judiciary to block the legitimate oversight functions of another arm of state.

The ATM maintains that the impeachment proceedings should press ahead irrespective of the pending court application, which they believe is entirely without merit. Their position is that the President must answer the substantive allegations of misconduct related to the Phala Phala robbery and the subsequent cover-up, including questions about the source of the funds and whether he violated ethics laws.

This stance underscores the high-stakes political battle in South Africa, where the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is divided and the opposition is seeking to capitalize on the scandal to weaken Ramaphosa's authority ahead of national elections. The outcome will test the strength of South Africa's constitutional checks and balances and set a precedent for how parliamentary impeachment and judicial review interact at the highest level of government





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Ramaphosa Impeachment Phala Phala Scandal African Transformation Movement Section 89 Committee Stalingrad Tactics Vuyo Zungula Constitutional Court Parliament Accountability Executive Ethics Code

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