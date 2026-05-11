Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso Faces Surgery, World Cup Participation in Doubt

Atletico Madrid and US midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, potentially ruling him out of the upcoming World Cup. His injury adds to growing concerns for the US team, which is already dealing with multiple player absences due to injuries.

Atletico Madrid 's United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso is set to undergo surgery on his right ankle, the LaLiga club announced on Monday, casting serious doubt on his participation in next month’s World Cup .

Cardoso sustained the injury during a training session last Thursday, which resulted in a severe sprain affecting the joint, according to the club’s statement. This marks another setback for the 24-year-old, whose debut season at Atletico has been plagued by injuries. His limited playtime was further highlighted during the March international window, where he only managed 45 minutes in a friendly against Belgium.

US co-head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to announce his 26-man World Cup squad later this month, but the team is already dealing with multiple injury concerns. Captain Christian Pulisic of AC Milan recently missed matches due to a muscular issue, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann are also injured.

The United States, co-hosting the tournament with Mexico and Canada, will face Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in their final warm-up matches before beginning their Group D campaign against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California. Cardoso's potential absence would be a significant loss for the US squad, given his importance in the midfield. The injury comes at a critical time as Pochettino finalizes his selections, leaving the coaching staff to consider alternative options.

Despite the setbacks, the US team remains focused on preparing for the tournament, with players and staff working to mitigate the impact of these injuries. The World Cup, being co-hosted, adds additional pressure on the team to perform well in front of their home fans, making the management of these injuries even more crucial





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Johnny Cardoso Atletico Madrid World Cup US Team Injury

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