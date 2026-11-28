Atletico Madrid edged Elche 3-2 on Saturday to move provisionally second in LaLiga before Real Madrid host Alaves.

Atletico Madrid defeated Elche 3-2 on Saturday to move provisionally second in LaLiga before Real Madrid host Alaves. Diego Simeone's team eased into a two-goal lead within seven minutes, with Alejandro Grimaldo netting from the penalty spot and Lee Kang-in slotting home. Elche, 19th, fought back with a well-taken goal from Martim Neto but Julian Alvarez struck Atletico's third before the interval. Buba Sangare pulled a goal back with a deflected strike early in the second half to put pressure on the visitors.

Atletico Madrid Secures Vital Victory Over Elche

The victory provides a significant boost to Atletico Madrid as they prepare for a highly anticipated clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday. This match was brought forward because of the Spanish Super Cup. Simeone's side trail leaders Barcelona by two points, with the Catalan giants visiting Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. The win ensures that Atletico remains firmly in the conversation for the title, keeping the pressure on the league leaders.

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Jorge de Frutos finished well after being teed up by Isi Palazon to secure the visitors three valuable points. This result took them into mid-table and solidifies their position in the upper half of the standings. The performance showcases the team's ability to secure victories even when facing resistance from lower-ranked opponents like Elche.

Competition Intensifies at the Top of LaLiga Standings

The race for the championship remains tight as other top teams also secure wins on the same weekend. Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid took on Alaves later Saturday looking to win an 11th consecutive match across all competitions. Real Madrid aimed to reclaim second place, adding another layer of complexity to the standings. The results from these matches highlight the competitive nature of LaLiga this season.

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The victory over Elche was crucial for Atletico Madrid as they face Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday. This match was brought forward because of the Spanish Super Cup. The team's ability to secure points against Elche ensures they remain in contention for the title. Diego Simeone's tactical approach continues to yield results, keeping his team in the thick of the championship race.

Player Performances and Tactical Analysis

Alejandro Grimaldo's penalty and Lee Kang-in's goal set the tone early for Atletico Madrid. These early scores put Elche on the back foot and allowed Atletico to control the pace of the game. Julian Alvarez added to the lead before the interval, further complicating Elche's task. The team's strong start was key to securing the win.

Elche fought back with goals from Martim Neto and Buba Sangare, creating tension in the final minutes. Sangare's deflected strike early in the second half put pressure on the visitors. However, Atletico Madrid held their ground to secure the three points. The performance demonstrates the team's resilience and ability to manage games under pressure.

Looking Ahead to Key Matches in LaLiga

Atletico Madrid now faces a challenging fixture against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday. This match was brought forward because of the Spanish Super Cup. The team's next game is a visit to face champions Barcelona. The result against Elche provides a foundation as they prepare for this high-stakes encounter. Simeone's side must maintain their form to compete with the league leaders.

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Real Madrid's upcoming match against Alaves adds to the excitement of the LaLiga season. Jose Mourinho's team aims to extend their winning streak to 11 consecutive matches. The race for second place is intensifying as teams vie for position. The outcomes of these matches will significantly impact the final standings and the overall narrative of the season.