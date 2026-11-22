Atletico Madrid secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Getafe, moving within two points of Real Madrid and five points of Barcelona in the La Liga standings.

Atletico Madrid remained in close pursuit of Spain's elite football factions with a commanding 3-0 derby victory against Getafe during the La Liga match on Sunday. The result keeps Diego Simeone's squad firmly positioned in third place, narrowing the deficit to just two points behind second-place Real Madrid and five points off leaders Barcelona.

Derby Victory Narrows The Points Gap

The Rojiblancos utilized a dominant first-half performance to establish a lead that Getafe could never threaten, ensuring their status as serious contenders in the title race. By winning earlier in the weekend, both Barcelona and Real Madrid extended their own advantages, but Atletico's consistency prevents any significant drop-off in the competitive hierarchy. This win demonstrates the squad's ability to secure maximum points even when operating slightly behind the top two in the table.

Also read Real Madrid Defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 to Tie Barcelona on Points

First Half Goals Set The Winning Tone

Julian Alvarez orchestrated the opening attack, delivering a precise pass to Alex Baena, who drilled a low, hard shot into the near post to open the scoring in the 10th minute. The momentum shifted further before halftime when Johnny Cardoso capitalized on a defensive error by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria. Following a corner from Alvarez, Soria failed to punch the ball clear, allowing Cardoso to strike from point-blank range with his knee for the second goal.

Red Card And Penalty Seal The Win

Although Getafe attempted to mount a response in the second half, Atletico maintained defensive solidity against the 17th-place side, denying attempts from Baena and Lee Kang-in. The match concluded definitively in stoppage time when Alexander Sorloth was fouled by Djene Dakonam, resulting in a red card for the Getafe defender. Alex Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty with minimal fuss to secure the third and final goal of the encounter.

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Managerial Focus Remains On Internal Standards

Diego Simeone emphasized the team's serious approach to both defensive organization and attacking play, highlighting the maturity displayed in a high-stakes derby environment. The squad avoided distractions regarding the performances of rivals, choosing to concentrate solely on their own operational metrics and tactical execution. This mindset has proven effective in maintaining their position near the summit of the standings.

Baena And Simeone On The Road Ahead

Playmaker Alex Baena praised the team's focus on their own work rather than monitoring the results of Barcelona and Madrid, noting that this approach suits the squad best. The victory at the Coliseum stadium underscores the importance of securing home points in derbies to maintain pressure on the league's top contenders. Atletico will look to build on this defensive solidity and attacking efficiency in their upcoming fixtures.