Athletics South Africa update, Soweto Marathon rerouted: Suspension, suspension saga, governance challenges

Athletics South Africa provided a vague update on its president, James Moloi, who was suspended in 2025 for alleged financial misconduct. The deputy president John Mathane addressed the media on the state of athletics in the country, including athlete development, governance, funding and South Africa’s preparations for international competitions. He also noted the non-payment of athletes following both the 2025 Soweto Marathon and the 2024 Mpumalanga Marathon, which is a national issue now.

Athletics South Africa provided a vague update on its president, James Moloi, who was suspended in 2025 for alleged financial misconduct. They also suggested a way forward in terms of the Soweto Marathon.

John Mathane, deputy president of Athletics South Africa, addressed the media on 8 May at Southern Sun on the state of athletics in the country. He touched on the recent challenges and priorities, including athlete development, governance, funding and South Africa’s preparations for international competitions. He stressed that there will be no tolerance for poor governance, administrative failure, financial misconduct or lack of accountability in Athletics South Africa.

Athletics South Africa president James Moloi has been suspended by the federation since October 2025, for alleged malfeasance relating to the use of his ASA-provided credit card. The prize money saga has been gaining national attention, with both CGA and ASA saying the government has yet to formally engage with either federation. The non-payment of athletes following both the 2025 Soweto Marathon and the 2024 Mpumalanga Marathon, for which podium finishers are still owed their prize money, remains an issue





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