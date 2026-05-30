ATDFSA Office Bearer Arrested for Inciting Violence and Stoning Incident on N3 Highway

A senior official from the All Truck Driver Forum of South Africa has been arrested for his alleged role in inciting violence that resulted in the stoning of a bus and major traffic disruption on the N3. Police found an organization banner and stones in an abandoned vehicle linked to the suspect. Two other truck drivers were also taken into custody.

Police have made significant arrests in connection with violent incidents disrupting major highways in KwaZulu-Natal. An All Truck Driver Forum of South Africa ( ATDFSA ) national office bearer was taken into custody for allegedly inciting violence and participating in actions that led to the stoning of a bus near Colenso and the disruption of traffic on the N3 near Bergville in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident unfolded when police officers on patrol along the N3 southbound observed traffic slowing and eventually stopping completely. Upon approaching the scene, they noticed suspects fleeing into nearby bushes, abandoning a white Isuzu bakkie with its doors left open. A search of the vehicle uncovered an ATDFSA banner and several stones, providing direct evidence linking the occupants to the stoning of a bus that had occurred earlier at the N3 Colenso interchange.

The owner of the bakkie, identified as a prominent ATDFSA office bearer, was subsequently arrested. While officers were still processing the scene, a white Volkswagen Polo was seen traveling northbound on the N3, believed to have been dispatched to retrieve the bakkie's owner. The Polo, its driver, and a passenger-both identified as truck drivers-were intercepted and arrested. These arrests highlight escalating tensions within the trucking sector, a domain where labor disputes and community grievances have previously erupted into public disorder.

Authorities have repeatedly warned against unlawful protests and road blockades, emphasizing that such actions endanger lives and cripple economic activity. Police have urged members of the public and industry insiders to come forward with any information that could help prevent further violence and bring those responsible to justice. The case underscores the challenges of maintaining law and order on critical transport corridors, which are vital for the movement of goods and people across the region.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the conspiracy and whether additional individuals or groups were involved in coordinating the violence





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ATDFSA Trucking Sector N3 Highway Stoning Violence Arrest Colenso Bergville Traffic Disruption South Africa

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