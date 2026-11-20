A funeral boat carrying hundreds of people capsized in Nigeria's Bayelsa state due to mechanical failure and overcrowding, killing at least four people. Rescue teams are searching for more victims while the vessel's manager is in custody and the driver fled.

Police in Nigeria's Bayelsa state have confirmed that at least four people have died and 24 others were rescued after a boat capsized while transporting mourners to a funeral on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. GMT when the vessel suffered a mechanical failure and tipped over in the waters between the villages of Ayama and Ukubie. Rescue operations are currently ongoing with marine police, local divers, and other emergency responders actively searching for additional victims who may still be underwater. Authorities reported that two adults and two children perished in the accident.

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Rescue Operations Continue After Boat Accident

Of the survivors, 19 were treated at a local clinic, while five others were transferred to a hospital in Yenagoa, the state capital. Police spokesperson Musa Mohammed stated that investigators were examining reports that passengers had urged the driver to head for shore after the boat developed a fault.

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However, the driver continued on the planned route before the vessel capsized. Some residents indicated that there were at least 300 people on board at the time of the accident, though the police have not specified the exact number. Witnesses described chaotic boarding and severe overcrowding prior to the departure from Ayama.

Sophie Igoniwari, a witness to the event, noted that the overcrowding preceded the departure and that several victims were brought ashore after the boat capsized shortly after leaving the village. In the aftermath of the disaster, authorities took action against those responsible for the vessel's operation. The police confirmed that the boat driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Boat Accidents Highlight Waterway Safety Risks

Conversely, the vessel's manager was taken into custody by law enforcement officials as part of the ongoing investigation into the causes of the tragedy. Boat accidents remain a frequent occurrence on Nigeria's inland waterways. These incidents are especially common in riverine communities where overcrowding is widespread and safety regulations are often flouted. Officials attributed many of these tragedies to a combination of poor maintenance and excessive passenger loads.

This latest disaster highlights the persistent safety risks facing residents who rely on these waterways for transport.