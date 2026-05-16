Aspire Africa Research Program Overview and Management

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited is providing overall operational and strategic management of the Aspire Africa research program. Aspire Africa is a three-year, four-country study investigating youth economic inclusion and resilience in sub-Saharan Africa. The program combines secondary analysis of existing HDSS data with qualitative data collection, generating evidence to support policies and interventions that improve employment and economic outcomes for youth.

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the University of the Witwatersrand, is providing overall operational and strategic management of the Aspire Africa research program .

Aspire Africa is a three-year, four-country study investigating youth economic inclusion and resilience in sub-Saharan Africa. The program is implemented through a consortium of four leading African research institutions: the SAMRC/Wits-Agincourt Research Unit (South Africa), the Kaloleni Rabai HDSS at Aga Khan University (Kenya), the Dabat Research Centre at the University of Gondar (Ethiopia), and the Navrongo Health Research Centre with the Regional Institute for Population Studies (Ghana).

Wits University's MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt) is an exceptional health and population research centre focused on rural Mpumalanga Province. The Unit supports a major research infrastructure underpinned by a health and socio-demographic surveillance system (HDSS) and includes observational and interventional studies along the life course. The Southern Centre for Inequality Studies (SCIS) is a multi-partner research and policy centre at Wits focused on understanding and addressing inequality in the global South.

With a particular emphasis on research conceived in and for the global South. The successful candidate will join a talented and committed team addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing African youth and contributing to a growing body of evidence on poverty, inequality, and resilience in sub-Saharan Africa





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Research Program Youth Economic Inclusion Southern Centre For Inequality Studies Agincourt Unit Health Demographic Surveillance System Kaloleni Rabai HDSS Dabat Research Centre

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