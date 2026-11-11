Aspen Pharmacare wins approval for generic semaglutide in Brazil and South Africa

Aspen Pharmacare has received regulatory approval for its generic injectable semaglutide in Brazil and South Africa, with commercialisation expected in the coming months. The group is also awaiting approval in about 20 countries and recently completed the sale of Ovestin European rights.

Aspen Pharmacare has received regulatory approval for its generic injectable semaglutide in Brazil and South Africa. The approvals pave the way for commercialisation to begin over the next few months, the company said.

Semaglutide Approvals in Brazil and South Africa

Semaglutide is indicated, in combination with diet and exercise, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control. In July, the group received regulatory approval for the product in Canada. Aspen is Africa's biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer. It has been pursuing the market for generic semaglutide, which came off patent earlier this year in many parts of the world.

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It is awaiting regulatory approval in about 20 countries, its CEO Stephen Saad said recently. Semaglutide was developed by Danish pharmaceutical manufacturer Novo Nordisk and branded Ozempic. Aspen did not anticipate sales of generic semaglutide to dent demand for Mounjaro, said Saad. The group has an agreement with Eli Lilly to promote and distribute Mounjaro in South Africa and other sub-Saharan African countries.

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South Africa's national department of health regards type 2 diabetes as a major and growing public health crisis, accounting for about 90% of all diabetes cases. The International Diabetes Federation said more than 4-million adults in South Africa live with diabetes, with estimates placing adult prevalence around 7% to 11% depending on the age group and study. Commercialisation is expected to commence in Canada, Brazil and South Africa over the next few months, Aspen said on Wednesday.

Demand for GLP-1 Weight Loss Medicines

The strong demand for Mounjaro affirmed Aspen's strategy to invest in the rapidly growing market for GLP-1 weight loss medicines, Saad said at the release of the group's annual results in September. Consumers really want this product. I have never seen a category grow like this, here and globally, he said in an interview with Business Day shortly after the company released its annual results.

Saad said the group is awaiting registration for Mounjaro with medicine regulators in Nigeria and Kenya and will then pursue markets in West Africa. For the year ended June, Aspen reported a 22% increase in normalised HEPS, buoyed by sales of Mounjaro. Last week, it announced the completion of the sale of the European rights to its women's health product Ovestin to privately owned Ennogen Healthcare International, while retaining a manufacturing and supply role.

Sale of European Rights to Ovestin

Aspen received 197 million euros, about R3.7bn, for the rights on November 3 after Ennogen secured unconditional funding for the deal, the drugmaker said on Thursday. Ennogen will also pay 4 million euros for existing stocks of Ovestin. The company expects to make a profit of about R2bn from the sale. Ovestin is an established women's health product containing oestriol, a form of oestrogen, used to treat vaginal symptoms associated with menopause.

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The sale covers its European rights, related intellectual property, registrations and regulatory approvals needed to market the product.