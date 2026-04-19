ASFAR Reaches CAF Champions League Final Despite Loss to RS Berkane

ASFAR secured their place in the CAF Champions League final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over fellow Moroccan side RS Berkane, despite a 1-0 defeat in the second leg. The win marks ASFAR's first final appearance since 1985.

ASFAR has booked its place in the CAF Champions League final, overcoming a 1-0 defeat against fellow Moroccan club RS Berkane on Saturday night at the Berkane Municipal Stadium. The aggregate score saw Al-Zaeem emerge victorious with a 2-1 win, marking their return to the prestigious final for the first time since their solitary championship triumph in 1985.

RS Berkane, despite securing a commendable victory on the night, were ultimately unable to surmount the 2-0 deficit from the first leg played in Rabat the previous weekend. From the outset, RS Berkane asserted dominance over possession, pushing their visitors onto the defensive. ASFAR, however, adopted a deep defensive posture, effectively stifling any space for The Oranges to exploit with runs in behind. Despite this concerted defensive effort, RS Berkane managed to create a notable opportunity in the 19th minute. Youssef Mehri's incisive run down the right flank resulted in a cut-back from the by-line. However, Paul Bassene, under pressure from two ASFAR defenders, was unable to convert the chance at the near post. Paradoxically, ASFAR, despite their limited possession, carved out the clearest chance of the first half. A swift counter-attack in the 21st minute saw Abdelfettah Hadraf deliver a precise pass, picking out the late surge of Nolan Mbemba. Mbemba, with only the goalkeeper Anas Zniti to beat, unfortunately, sent his shot over the crossbar. The first half concluded without any goals, leaving the tie evenly poised. Six minutes into the second half, a contentious penalty was awarded to RS Berkane. Paul Bassene went down in the box following what appeared to be minimal contact from Anas Bach. A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) consultation was initiated, but the referee upheld his initial decision. Yassine Labhiri stepped up and calmly converted the penalty from 12 yards, putting RS Berkane ahead on the night and narrowing the aggregate deficit to 2-1. In the 63rd minute, Labhiri nearly doubled his tally with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, but ASFAR's goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti produced a spectacular save to preserve his team's aggregate lead. Just six minutes later, ASFAR mounted a sustained attack that culminated in Hadraf's curling effort towards the top corner. Zniti, however, was equal to the task, parrying the shot away. This proved to be the final significant scoring opportunity for either side. ASFAR managed to hold off RS Berkane's late surge, securing their aggregate triumph and advancing to the final. They are scheduled to face South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in a two-legged final in May. The starting lineups for the match were as follows: RS Berkane: Zniti, Kandouss, Assal, Sadil, Boukhriss, Labhiri, Khairi (Machach 76’), Chouiar, Bassene, Mehri (El Kaabi 90+3’), Azri (Riahi 76’). ASFAR: Tagnaouti, Mendy, Louadni, To Carneiro, Hadraf (Abdelhamid 88’), Mbemba (Ait Ouarkhane 59’), Hrimat, Bach, Hammoudan (Khabba 81’), El Fahli, Slim





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CAF Champions League ASFAR RS Berkane Moroccan Football Final Qualification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamelodi Sundowns Poised for CAF Champions League Final BerthMamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso eyes a swift return to the CAF Champions League final, aiming to rectify last season's performance. With a solid lead in their semi-final and the second leg at home, Sundowns are well-positioned to advance, leveraging their strong home record and tactical maturity.

Read more »

Brayan Leon's Rebound Goal Seals CAF Champions League Final Spot for Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the CAF Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Esperance, thanks to a crucial rebound goal from striker Brayan Leon after his penalty was saved. The aggregate score ended 2-0 in favor of the South African side, who displayed disciplined play and tactical acumen to overcome their Tunisian opponents.

Read more »

Cardoso Leads Mamelodi Sundowns to Second Straight CAF Champions League FinalMamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his immense satisfaction as his team secured a spot in their second consecutive CAF Champions League final. A solitary goal from forward Brayan León against Espérance propelled the South African giants forward, fulfilling a key objective set by the club's leadership. Cardoso, who has guided Sundowns to the final for the second year running and previously reached it with Espérance, lauded the collaborative efforts of his diverse technical team and the unwavering support of the fans. He emphasized the importance of tactical discipline, collective commitment, and playing with joy as crucial elements for success against formidable continental opponents.

Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns Reach CAF Champions League Final Again After Defeating EsperanceMamelodi Sundowns have secured their spot in the CAF Champions League final for the second consecutive year, defeating Esperance de Tunis 1-0 in the second leg of their semifinal tie. A first-half penalty converted on the rebound by Brayan Leon sealed the 2-0 aggregate victory for the South African club.

Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns Set for CAF Champions League Semifinal Showdown Against EsperanceMamelodi Sundowns host Esperance at Loftus Versfeld with a 1-0 lead from the first leg in the CAF Champions League semifinals. The crucial match, broadcast on SABC 1 and SuperSport 209, will determine Sundowns' place in the final.

Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns Gears Up for CAF Champions League Semifinal Clash Against EsperanceMamelodi Sundowns is set to host Esperance at Loftus Versfeld in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semifinals, holding a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg. The team, with Khulumani Ndamane and Teboho Mokoena starting, aims to secure a spot in the final after a hard-fought away win.

Read more »