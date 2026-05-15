Asenathi Ntlabakanye, South Africa prop, banned for 18 months for breaking anti-doping rules

Asenathi Ntlabakanye, a prop for South Africa's national team Springboks, has been banned for 18 months for breaking anti-doping rules. The decision was made after Ntlabakanye tested positive for Anastrozole and 'self-declared' using Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in 2025.

South Africa prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has been banned for 18 months for breaking anti-doping rules, which is likely to rule him out of the 2027 World Cup .

Ntlabakanye, a member of Lions' Johannesburg-based club, tested positive for Anastrozole in 2025, although it does not lead to mandatory suspension. However, he also 'self-declared' using Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), unaware of its presence on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list.

As a result, he has been charged by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) and banned by an independent doping tribunal panel. The suspension will start on May 13 and last until November, the end of the World Cup in Australia. Ntlabakanye has 21 days to appeal, and the Lions Rugby Company will continue to support him throughout the process





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