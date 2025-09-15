Amidst escalating violence in Gaza, diplomatic efforts are underway to halt the conflict. The Israeli military continues its campaign in Gaza City, prompting mass displacement and widespread humanitarian concerns.

Displaced Palestinian s fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israel i military operation moved southward after Israel i forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate. This movement followed an Israel i strike in Qatar, a US ally and co-mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas , last week. The strike targeted Hamas leaders residing in Qatar and drew strong condemnation.

Simultaneously, US Senator Marco Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss strategies for a resolution. Rubio stated regarding Qatar's role: 'We're going to continue to encourage Qatar to play a constructive role in that regard.'Netanyahu, facing increasing international isolation due to the escalating death toll in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis, maintained his stance and declared he would not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders 'wherever they are.' Speaking alongside Rubio, Netanyahu asserted that the campaign aims to achieve three objectives: the release of 48 hostages held in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and a brighter future for Gaza's residents. As the diplomatic efforts unfolded, the Israeli military continued its assault on Gaza City. Local health authorities reported at least 16 Palestinians killed in strikes on homes and a tent sheltering a displaced family. The Israeli army also destroyed a 16-story building, believed to be the tallest in Gaza. While Rubio expressed strong support for Israel's actions, calling Hamas 'savage terrorists' and emphasizing the need for their elimination as an armed threat, Hamas labeled the offensive a mass displacement tactic. The UN and various countries have criticized Israel's tactics, deeming the intended humanitarian zone dire, with scarce food supplies. The crisis has driven over 350,000 Palestinians from their homes, according to Hamas, with extensive damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. The situation prompted desperate initiatives by the displaced, seeking southwards refuge. Meanwhile, Arab leaders convened in Doha, promising to address Israel's attack in Qatar and its implications for regional peace. However, skepticism arose regarding the summit's potential for meaningful action. Three more Palestinian deaths attributed to malnutrition and starvation in Gaza were reported, raising the total since the war began to at least 425, including 145 children.





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Gaza Hamas Palestinian Refugees War Diplomacy Humanitarian Crisis International Response

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza: This performance was for BevinDamian Willemse says the Springboks corrected their mistakes from last week as they romped to victory over the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

Read more »

Rubio visits Israel in aftermath of Qatar strikeThe trip is taking place after President Donald Trump rebuked Israel over the unprecedented attack against Hamas leaders meeting in Doha on Tuesday.

Read more »

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Israel has said it plans to seize the city, where about a million Palestinians have been sheltering

Read more »

Mchunu Maintains Innocence Amidst Allegations of Political Interference in Police OperationsPolice Minister Senzo Mchunu vehemently denies allegations of political interference in police operations, vowing to clear his name through an upcoming judicial commission. President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on leave after his provincial police commissioner implicated him in claims of corruption and organized crime.

Read more »

Rubio to discuss Qatar aftermath, Gaza with NetanyahuRubio scheduled the solidarity visit a week before a French-led summit at the United Nations to recognise a Palestinian state, a prospect fervently opposed by Netanyahu's right-wing government.

Read more »

Gaza aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg departs TunisiaActivists sail from Tunisia to Gaza with aid, aiming to break Israel’s blockade despite drone attacks and repeated delays.

Read more »