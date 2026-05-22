Aryna Sabalenka upbeat despite limited claycourt appearances

Aryna Sabalenka, the current world number 1, has downplayed concerns about her limited claycourt appearances so far, insisting her improved composure has been key to her rise to the top of the game.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka insists she has fully shaken off the physical woes that derailed her French Open preparations, despite arriving at Roland Garros without a semifinal appearance on clay this season.

She has played just six matches on clay but believes experience trumps match practice. Sabalenka is aiming to go one step further than last year in the French Open final against Coco Gauff, despite a less successful claycourt campaign so far. Experience and being physically and mentally healthy are key factors in her rise to the top of the game





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Aryna Sabalenka World No 1 French Open Claycourt Competition Confidence Experience Improvements

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