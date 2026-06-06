Artscape Women's Humanity Festival Returns with Urgent Call for Inclusivity

Cape Town's annual Artscape Women's Humanity Festival returns this August with a focus on gender-based violence, disability rights, and LGBTQ+ inclusion, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of Artscape Theatre Centre and the 70th commemoration of the 1956 Women's March. Events include the Women's Humanity Walk honoring Sophie Williams-De Bruyn, accessible programming, and literary launches.

Cape Town 's annual Artscape Women's Humanity Festival is set to return this August with a renewed sense of urgency, bringing together artists, activists, community leaders, and ordinary South Africa ns under the banner of fostering a more inclusive society.

The festival highlights the need for meaningful action on critical issues such as gender-based violence, disability rights, workplace equality, and LGBTQ+ inclusion. Its timing coincides with two significant milestones: the 55th anniversary of the Artscape Theatre Centre and the 70th commemoration of the historic 1956 Women's March, when thousands of women protested against apartheid pass laws.

A cornerstone event will be the annual Women's Humanity Walk on Women's Day, which will honor Sophie Williams-De Bruyn, one of the last surviving leaders of that historic march. Organizers have ensured accessibility by introducing a short route of under 100 meters, enabling full participation for people with disabilities-a powerful gesture underscoring the festival's commitment to inclusivity.

The gathering will conclude with an interfaith blessing, and in keeping with the commemorative spirit, Woman Zone will unveil two special textile artworks celebrating Artscape's legacy and the enduring impact of the Women's March. While the festival showcases theatre, music, dance, and literature, its program is intentionally designed to spark conversations that transcend the stage.

Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux emphasized that the festival remains dedicated to creating spaces where individuals feel acknowledged and included, especially those facing exclusion and discrimination.

"In a world where exclusion, violence, and inequality continue to silence many voices, the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival remains committed to creating a space where every person feels seen, heard, and valued. This festival is about humanity, dignity, and collective healing," she stated. Her remarks echo broader national concerns, particularly as gender-based violence remains a dominant issue and advocacy groups push for stronger protections for vulnerable communities.

The festival thus serves as both a cultural celebration and a platform for advocacy, reinforcing South Africa's ongoing journey toward equality. Literary enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of two new books through Woman Zone. One explores feminist choreography and cultural transformation in South Africa and Japan, while the other is an intimate memoir by veteran journalist Rusana Philander.

The broader program highlights the diversity and talent across the Western Cape and beyond, featuring a traditional marimba performance led by Women Unite founder Thandi Swarbooi, the return of Radio Tygerberg's Sisters Women's Conference, and the Arise Women of Africa Symposium, which focuses on empowerment, rights, and well-being for women and girls. These elements collectively underscore the festival's role as a leading cultural movement advocating for equality, inclusivity, and social change through the arts.

The festival not only commemorates past struggles but also galvanizes present-day action, making its message more resonant than ever in contemporary South Africa





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Artscape Women's Humanity Festival Cape Town Gender-Based Violence Disability Rights LGBTQ+ Inclusion 1956 Women's March Sophie Williams-De Bruyn Marlene Le Roux Woman Zone South Africa

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